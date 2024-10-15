Aurora to add 30 roles for new oil and gas services division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aurora to add 30 roles for new oil and gas services division

By Michael Behr
15/10/2024, 3:13 pm
© Supplied by Aurora Energy ServicLeft to right: Josh Winton, Aurora Energy Services CEO Doug Duguid, Kane Winton.
Left to right: Josh Winton, Aurora Energy Services CEO Doug Duguid, Kane Winton.

Inverness-headquartered Aurora Energy Services will recruit 30 new employees over the next six months after launching an integrated services division based in Aberdeen.

Focusing on oil and gas engineering design, procurement, offshore and onshore installation, construction and decommissioning activities, the full-service offering will also specialise in digital asset surveys.

The division will be headed by brothers Josh and Kane Winton, who join Aurora as investors from Petrofac and Global Design Innovation (GDI) respectively.

Aurora Energy Services chief executive Doug Duguid said the expansion was in response to a strong market demand for a lower cost, more responsive service than offered by competitors and which can deliver lower overheads.

He added: “We will be providing leaner, more nimble and cost-effective integrated services for facility modifications and for end-of-life O&G assets which are being prepared for decommissioning.

“Working in a mature basin like the North Sea, this is a natural progression in how to support 40-year-old assets which no longer require expensive large-scale engineering horsepower, but which still need flexible and safe engineering solutions. Our integrated service offering will build on the repair order and minor modification service we’ve delivered via Aurora R&M over past few years.

Kane Winton said: “We expect our team to be 30-strong by the end of Q1 2025, but the new offices we have secured in Dyce has the capacity to grow our integrated services offering to around 80 personnel.

“While initially our focus will be oil and gas, in the medium to long term we will strengthen our renewables capabilities in line with Aurora’s other main service lines in the wind, solar, pumped hydro and waste-to-energy sectors.”

Aurora has been on an expansion drive over the last twelve months. The group acquired US wind turbine blade repair and maintenance specialist Cotech Group in its first international takeover late last year.

The company also moved into South America with the acquisition of Chilean company Altitec Blade Services.

Aurora was also backed at the start of the year by a £20m investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank to “expand its network of regional training hubs and workshop facilities”.

The firm was founded by in 2023 by EnerMech veterans Duguid and Michael Buchan through their I7V Renewables investment fund.

