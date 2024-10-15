Aurora to add 30 roles for new oil and gas services division

Inverness-headquartered Aurora Energy Services will recruit 30 new employees over the next six months after launching an integrated services division based in Aberdeen.

Focusing on oil and gas engineering design, procurement, offshore and onshore installation, construction and decommissioning activities, the full-service offering will also specialise in digital asset surveys.

The division will be headed by brothers Josh and Kane Winton, who join Aurora as investors from Petrofac and Global Design Innovation (GDI) respectively.

Aurora Energy Services chief executive Doug Duguid said the expansion was in response to a strong market demand for a lower cost, more responsive service than offered by competitors and which can deliver lower overheads.

He added: “We will be providing leaner, more nimble and cost-effective integrated services for facility modifications and for end-of-life O&G assets which are being prepared for decommissioning.

“Working in a mature basin like the North Sea, this is a natural progression in how to support 40-year-old assets which no longer require expensive large-scale engineering horsepower, but which still need flexible and safe engineering solutions. Our integrated service offering will build on the repair order and minor modification service we’ve delivered via Aurora R&M over past few years.

Kane Winton said: “We expect our team to be 30-strong by the end of Q1 2025, but the new offices we have secured in Dyce has the capacity to grow our integrated services offering to around 80 personnel.

“While initially our focus will be oil and gas, in the medium to long term we will strengthen our renewables capabilities in line with Aurora’s other main service lines in the wind, solar, pumped hydro and waste-to-energy sectors.”

Aurora has been on an expansion drive over the last twelve months. The group acquired US wind turbine blade repair and maintenance specialist Cotech Group in its first international takeover late last year.

The company also moved into South America with the acquisition of Chilean company Altitec Blade Services.

Aurora was also backed at the start of the year by a £20m investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank to “expand its network of regional training hubs and workshop facilities”.

The firm was founded by in 2023 by EnerMech veterans Duguid and Michael Buchan through their I7V Renewables investment fund.