Renewables/Energy Transition

Inverness-based Aurora Energy receives £20 million investment

By Ryan Duff
17/01/2024, 10:31 am Updated: 17/01/2024, 2:02 pm
© Supplied by 3x1 GroupThe Scottish National Investment Bank executive director Jimmy Williamson (L) and Aurora Energy Services CEO Douglas Duguid.
The Scottish National Investment Bank executive director Jimmy Williamson (L) and Aurora Energy Services CEO Douglas Duguid.

Inverness-based Aurora Energy has received a £20 million investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank to “expand its network of regional training hubs and workshop facilities.”

The cash is also set to support the country’s green energy supply chain and enable Aurora to service projects across Scotland’s renewable energies sector.

Aurora also plans to develop a “globally recognised” apprenticeship scheme aimed at training those new to the industry.

The multi-million-pound investment has been part-financed by capital from the Just Transition Fund, allocated to the Bank from the Scottish Government in April 2023.

Recently, Aurora opened a renewables training facility in its native Inverness which added to its existing spaces in Aberdeen, Wick and Huntly that are focused on engineering and fabrication work within the renewables sector.

The firm’s chief executive Douglas Duguid said: “In securing this welcome financial support from the Scottish National Investment Bank it means we can accelerate our transition into renewables on several fronts.

“It will enhance our recruitment of people living and working in rural Scotland and allow us to be able to offer more job and training opportunities in a shorter timeframe.”

© Supplied by Aurora Energy Servic
Aurora Energy Services offshore renewables training.

Since opening its doors, the Inverness headquartered business has acquired three Scottish companies and another in the United States.

Following these takeovers, Aurora employs 275 staff in Scotland, the US and Australia and was forecasting first-year revenues of £30 million as part of a strategy creating a £100m turnover enterprise in the next five years.

The highland firm also joined the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport consortium in November last year.

Mr Duguid added: “We are a Scottish business, firmly rooted in the Highlands but with an international footprint, and The Bank’s backing will be an important factor as we close in on other international acquisitions which are in the pipeline.”

Executive director at the Scottish National Investment Bank, Jimmy Williamson, commented: “For Scotland to be able to harness the opportunities in renewable energy infrastructure, the right skills and a ready workforce are a critical dependency.

“Aurora’s remit to develop new talent and retrain workers who already have deep, critical energy sector knowledge is a vital link in realising the potential before us.”

