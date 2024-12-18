Altrad growth steadies in 2024 after multiple acquisitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Altrad growth steadies in 2024 after multiple acquisitions

By Mathew Perry
18/12/2024, 1:23 pm
Altrad Sabic
The Altrad logo.

French engineering giant Altrad has recorded lower revenue growth in 2024 after completing multiple acquisitions in recent years of “transformative growth”.

The Montpellier-headquartered company recorded close to €5.5 billion (£4.5bn) in revenues, an increase of just over 3% compared to its results last financial year.

It represents a steadying of revenue growth for Altrad after it recorded a 38% increase between 2022 and 2023 following several takeovers.

Altrad continued the trend this year with the purchase of Aberdeen-headquartered Stork in May and Norway’s Beerenberg in November.

Releasing its full-year results, Altrad reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €684 million (£565m).

Meanwhile, free cash flow reached €323m (£267m), up from €283m in 2023.

The company’s order book dropped slightly, falling from €5.7bn (£4.7bn) last year to €5.47bn (£4.52bn). Net debt reduced from €824m (£681m) to €794m (£656m).

Altrad diversification

Commenting on the results, Altrad co-chief executive Ran Oren said 2024 has been a “very successful year” for the company.

“We are pleased to report strong overall financial performance, driven by robust profitability across our industrial services and equipment segments despite macroeconomic challenges in Europe impacting certain areas of our equipment business,” Oren said.

© Supplied by Altrad
Altrad Group co-chief executive officer Ran Oren.

With the company now boasting a 60,000-strong global workforce, Oren said Altrad delivered a performance in line with its forecasts.

“Following strong acquisitive growth in recent years, Altrad has been focused on delivering robust financial performance from a resilient diversified business of scale and a global reach with an enhanced value proposition for our clients,” he said.

“Thanks to the commitment and support of these newly integrated businesses, Altrad has increased revenue year-on-year which, in turn, fuels further investment by the group, bolstering its pursuit of sustainable long-term growth.”

Oren said the company’s diversification and consolidation strategy will provide Altrad a “stable platform for organic growth”.

In its forecast for 2025, Altrad said it expects turnover to remain stable for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

Altrad targets nuclear growth

Altrad said a “strong balance sheet and available banking facilities” mean the group has scope to “consider strategically complementary and value accretive acquisitions”.

Beyond the oil and gas sector, Altrad said it is focusing on expanding its role in the nuclear industry in Europe and the Middle East.

Following its takeover of French firm Endel in 2022, Altrad said it is “ideally positioned” for the expected growth in the nuclear sector in the coming decades.

Elsewhere, the company said it is “actively participating” in the energy transition through investments in hydrogen and nuclear fusion.

Recommended for you

Tags