Sparrows take flight under a new name following takeover

The Aberdeen-based Sparrows Group has rebranded following the takeover by Altrad that was announced in 2022, the firm will now operate as Altrad Sparrows.

The Bridge of Don firm says that the rebrand is a continuation of the acquisition, however it claims that the name change will not impact existing or future customers, as the business continues to operate autonomously.

The takeover has seen 2,000 workers join the French industrial services giant since plans were announced in March 2022.

Chief executive Stewart Mitchell, chief financial officer Neil Johnson and chief technical officer Ewen Kerr will all exited Sparrows on May 31, alongside the group HR director Laura Lee, following the firm’s acquisition by Altrad.

Following the name change, Altrad Sparrows will continue to be led by its current management team.

Those in charge are Matt Corbin, regional director for Europe (including the UK), Adam Wood, senior vice president of Americas, Charlie Topp, executive director for Middle East, India, Caspian and APAC, and Dave Buckham, regional director for Africa.

Matt Corbin said: “The acquisition was designed to be mutually beneficial to both companies and that has proved to be the case over the last 18 months. Sparrows, while moving to a more regionalised business model earlier this year, continues to offer our customers best-in-class services that are bolstered by the experience and expertise of Altrad Group.

“This fresh look and feel, and adjustment to our company name is a natural progression. Both Sparrows and Altrad, separately, hold a lot of weight in our respective sectors, and bringing the two together will only continue to improve that.”

Sparrows provides engineering, inspection, operations and maintenance services to the offshore energy and industrial sectors.

With a history rooted in the North Sea, the company supplied crane services to the Forties field in 1975 before opening its first training facility in Aberdeen eight years later.

It went on to move into new markets in the 1990s including Angola, Australia and the UAE, and has operations spanning the Americas, Middle East, Caspian, India and Asia Pacific.

Mr Corbin added: “Our business has always been built on the experience, expertise and passion of our people. Regardless of the name above the door, so to speak, that doesn’t change. We are a business that invests in our people, provides high-quality services and is a partner to our customers.”

Ran Oren, group co-chief executive officer at Altrad, added: “We been delighted with Sparrows and Alpha.

“The teams have demonstrated to us their shared values, extreme talent and ambitious workforce. Their broad and deep expertise complements the Altrad business.

“I am very excited to see Sparrows continue to flourish under our journey together, now with their new branding.”