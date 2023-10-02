Sparrows take flight under a new name following takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Sparrows take flight under a new name following takeover

By Ryan Duff
02/10/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 02/10/2023, 7:25 am
© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTDSparrows Offshore Group, Dern Building, Denmore Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.
The Aberdeen-based Sparrows Group has rebranded following the takeover by Altrad that was announced in 2022, the firm will now operate as Altrad Sparrows.

The Bridge of Don firm says that the rebrand is a continuation of the acquisition, however it claims that the name change will not impact existing or future customers, as the business continues to operate autonomously.

The takeover has seen 2,000 workers join the French industrial services giant since plans were announced in March 2022.

Chief executive Stewart Mitchell, chief financial officer Neil Johnson and chief technical officer Ewen Kerr will all exited Sparrows on May 31, alongside the group HR director Laura Lee, following the firm’s acquisition by Altrad.

Following the name change, Altrad Sparrows will continue to be led by its current management team.

Those in charge are Matt Corbin, regional director for Europe (including the UK), Adam Wood, senior vice president of Americas, Charlie Topp, executive director for Middle East, India, Caspian and APAC, and Dave Buckham, regional director for Africa.

Matt Corbin said: “The acquisition was designed to be mutually beneficial to both companies and that has proved to be the case over the last 18 months. Sparrows, while moving to a more regionalised business model earlier this year, continues to offer our customers best-in-class services that are bolstered by the experience and expertise of Altrad Group.

“This fresh look and feel, and adjustment to our company name is a natural progression. Both Sparrows and Altrad, separately, hold a lot of weight in our respective sectors, and bringing the two together will only continue to improve that.”

Sparrows provides engineering, inspection, operations and maintenance services to the offshore energy and industrial sectors.

With a history rooted in the North Sea, the company supplied crane services to the Forties field in 1975 before opening its first training facility in Aberdeen eight years later.

It went on to move into new markets in the 1990s including Angola, Australia and the UAE, and has operations spanning the Americas, Middle East, Caspian, India and Asia Pacific.

Mr Corbin added: “Our business has always been built on the experience, expertise and passion of our people. Regardless of the name above the door, so to speak, that doesn’t change. We are a business that invests in our people, provides high-quality services and is a partner to our customers.”

Ran Oren, group co-chief executive officer at Altrad, added: “We been delighted with Sparrows and Alpha.

“The teams have demonstrated to us their shared values, extreme talent and ambitious workforce. Their broad and deep expertise complements the Altrad business.

“I am very excited to see Sparrows continue to flourish under our journey together, now with their new branding.”

