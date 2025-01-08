North Sea operator Kistos hails ‘strong investment environment in Norway’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea operator Kistos hails ‘strong investment environment in Norway’

By Mathew Perry
08/01/2025, 7:52 am
Var energi
The Jotun FPSO, pictured in the North Sea, is currently undergoing upgrades.

North Sea operator Kistos (LON:KIST) has hailed the “strong investment environment in Norway” as it provided a trading and operational update ahead of its full year results.

The London-headquartered firm achieved average production of 8,050 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2024, a slight drop on its 2023 result of roughly 8,800 boepd.

Kistos estimated its year-end net 2p reserves at 24.6 million boe, which includes interests in the Greater Laggan Area in the UK North Sea and the Balder Area in Norway.

The company also holds several exploration and production licences offshore the Netherlands.

Kistos recorded total cash of $144 million (£115m) at the end of 2024, following the receipt of $84m (£67m) in tax rebates relating to its Norwegian assets.

In December 2025, the company expects to receive a further $65m (£52m) in tax rebates relating to investments made in 2024.

Kistos said its proforma net debt stands at approximately $45m (£36m), which includes tax rebates in the next year.

Kistos executive chairman Andrew Austin said given its “robust cash position”, the firm’s board “continues to assess acquisition opportunities that offer value accretive expansion”.

Meanwhile, the company’s hybrid bond debt, which is contingent on operational milestones being met, has reduced from $45m (£36m) to $30m (£24m).

The operational milestones include the offload of 500,000 barrels of Balder crude oil from the Jotun FPSO in Norway between 31 December 2024 and 31 May 2025.

Start-up at the Jotun FPSO, which forms part of operator Vår Energi’s Balder X project, has been delayed to the second quarter of 2025.

Jotun FPSO start up mid-year

Kistos holds a 10% interest in the Balder Area after its acquisition of Norway’s Mime Petroleum in 2023.

At the time, Kistos said its pivot away from the UK into Norway came as a result of “punitive windfall taxes and a lack of fiscal certainty”.

Vär Energi estimates that the Balder Future project will target gross production of 80 kboepd through the Jotun FPSO and gross 2P reserves of 150 mmboe.

© Supplied by Vår Energi
Vår Energi’s Jotun FPSO in the yard at Rosenberg, Norway. Image: Vår Energi

Kistos said the fifth phase of the Balder project is progressing with a six-well drilling campaign due to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

The campaign will use the COSL Pioneer semi-submersible drilling rig, with completion expected in 2026.

Meanwhile in the UK, Kistos said the anticipated change of operator in the Greater Laggan Area will take place in the first half of 2025.

Kistos said it expects the new operator “will provide additional momentum in sanctioning development projects to extract near-term value from the area, such as Glendronach”.

Kistos holds a 33.3% interest in the acreage alongside current operator TotalEnergies.

However, Kistos is set to have a new partner in the fields after TotalEnergies sold its oil and gas fields West of Shetland, along with the Shetland Gas Plant, to the Prax Group.

Elsewhere, Kistos said it is moving closer to a final investment decision on further expanding its recently acquired UK onshore gas storage facilities.

Following its takeover, Kistos has already increased storage at the sites by 24% to 22.1 million therms (by 24%) and “has a road map” to increase it to 35.0 million therms.

Kistos assets ‘performed well’ in 2024

Austin said the company’s production assets “performed well throughout 2024”, while the tax rebates relating to its Norwegian assets “further simplified and strengthened our balance sheet”.

“We expect to receive approximately $65 million of tax rebates in 2025 in respect of investments made during 2024, which continues to demonstrate the strong investment environment in Norway,” he said.

Andrew Austin
Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos

“With proforma net debt of approximately $45 million and strong access to liquidity, the company remains well-placed to fund existing developments and future growth opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Austin said 2025 represents a “major milestone” for Kistos with the further expansion of its production profile in Norway, driven by first oil from the Balder Future project.

“The next major development chapters in the area will also commence this year, with Balder Phase V commencing drilling, whilst we anticipate that Vär Energi will focus significant resources on maturing the Phase VI and 2C opportunities which have been identified on the Balder area,” he said.

“Coupled with planned exploration in the area, there remains material potential to convert resources to reserves, thereby extending field life and improving field economics.

“Our portfolio continues to offer significant potential organic growth opportunities, from new oil production in Norway, to gas developments in the Greater Laggan Area and expansion of capacity at our UK gas storage facility.”

