Watch: Jotun FPSO refloated in Norwegian yard ahead of sailaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Watch: Jotun FPSO refloated in Norwegian yard ahead of sailaway

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/06/2023, 10:12 am Updated: 20/06/2023, 10:13 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Var EnergiJotun FPSO refloated
'Great to see the sea water flowing in - a visible proof of progress,' said Var Energi chief executive Torger Rod.

Var Energi (OSLO: VAR) is toasting a “major milestone” after the mammoth Jotun FPSO was refloated at a yard in Norway.

The oil and gas operator has shared footage of the moment the vessel became buoyant once more, ahead of returning to the Balder area.

Jotun left the North Sea in 2020 to allow for upgrade work to be carried out at Worley’s Rosenberg yard near Stavanger.

In overhauling the vessel Var Energi is hoping to keep the Balder area running up to 2045, making it Norway’s oldest license with a lifetime of 80 years.

On top of the upgrades to the Jotun FPSO, 13 new production wells and one water injection well will be drilled on the field.

Var Energi is aiming to extract another 136 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe).

In a post on LinkedIn, the Oslo-listed firm said: “Major milestone! Refloat for Jotun FPSO at the Rosenberg Worley yard in Stavanger – taking us one big step closer to sail out and production start! THANK YOU to all involved in the Balder Future project – for your commitment, passion and energy.”

No more FPSOs will be ordered in 2020, Rystad Energy has said, although seven are expected to be awarded in 2021.
The Jotun FPSO in the North Sea pre-upgrade.

Var Energi chief executive Torger Rod added: “Great to see the sea water flowing in – a visible proof of progress. Many thanks to all involved. Onwards and upwards – safe and sound.”

First oil from the wider Balder X scheme is expected in Q3 2024 after Var Energi revised the schedule and investment estimates for the project.

The Jotun FPSO weighs in at 92,000 deadweight tonnes, came online in 1999, and is capable of producing 70,000 barrels per day.

Worley Rosenberg was handed a contract to provide life extension services on the vessel in 2019.

Var Energi is one of the largest exploration and production companies in Norway, with production from over 30 oil and gas fields.

The group listed on the stock exchange in Oslo in February 2022 – Eni and Point Resources remain its largest shareholders.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts