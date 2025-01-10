Aberdeen’s OSSO looks to geothermal growth after ‘milestone’ 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s OSSO looks to geothermal growth after ‘milestone’ 2024

By Mathew Perry
10/01/2025, 7:06 am
© Supplied by OSSOOSSO chief executive James Scullion.
OSSO chief executive James Scullion.

Aberdeen-headquartered OSSO is looking to consolidate its growth in geothermal energy after a “milestone” year its revenues increase by 50%.

The fluid temperature control and separation solutions firm also saw its headcount double in 2024.

It comes as OSSO looks to continue its recruitment efforts in 2025 amid further expansion in Europe and the Middle East.

Speaking to Energy Voice, OSSO chief executive James Scullion said the “positive” results stem from a strategic plan established three years ago to move beyond its core oil and gas drilling market.

Alongside geothermal energy and pursuing an expanded presence in the Middle East, Scullion said OSSO is also targeting the municipal construction and water sectors.

Since 2023, OSSO has invested £5 million into fleet expansion in an effort to capitalise on “strong demand” from its strategic pivot into new markets.

“Now we’ve diversified between upstream, midstream and downstream as well as into our other offerings that we now have,” Scullion said.

“There’s been there’s been a good wind behind us as well, but it’s all based on good planning too.”

OSSO, previously known as Centrifuges Unlimited, was acquired in 2020 by Linton Investments, the family office which benefited from the £320million sale the Kintore-based supply chain giant Ferguson Group in 2014.

Geothermal expansion

The company’s construction unit has scaled rapidly, with its fleet growing more than fivefold, and is on track to double its revenues by the end of the financial year.

Meanwhile, in 2024 OSSO’s geothermal business secured three contracts in Europe representing a combined seven-figure sum.

Scullion said OSSO identified geothermal as an opportunity as diversifying from the mature North Sea basin “was an absolute must”.

NZTC geothermal centre © Supplied by Expro
A geothermal pipeline.

Scullion said tackling European geothermal projects was a “logical” way to build on its oil and gas experience to assist in the energy transition.

Scullion expects geothermal to continue to attract attention as a transitional opportunity from firms operating in the oil and gas sector as it grows.

“It’s just that the market needs to develop and become sizeable enough that there’s enough for everyone to do,” he said.

After securing initial contracts in Germany and central Europe, Scullion said the firm is targeting other regions with geothermal potential, including Eastern Europe and Asia’s “Ring of Fire“.

OSSO diversification

OSSO is also weighing up other energy transition sectors like carbon capture and green hydrogen, although Scullion said these are “slightly less developed” than geothermal.

“Geothermal has been around for a long, long time. It’s just now that it seems to be coming a little bit more to the fore,” he said.

The Dyce firm is also investing heavily in recruitment, taking on a total of 16 staff across the UK in 2024.

Alongside some “chunky hires” in its management team, Scullion said OSSO is focusing on training younger and less experienced recruits to address skills shortages.

“The skills that we require are extremely hard to come by,” he said.

“Specifically for what we do, some of the equipment that we use is quite technical and it’s almost one of those things that you need to learn on the job.

Middle East expansion

Meanwhile in the Middle East, OSSO has established a hub in Abu Dhabi and recruited eight employees.

“There’s plenty of work for us down there for that [oil and gas] business line, but water is going to become an increasing challenge down there, and how it’s treated, how it’s conserved and how it can be reused is something that we’re also looking at too,” Scullion said.

Alongside targeting the water industry, Scullion said OSSO’s Middle East strategy also provides opportunities in geothermal.

“They’re drilling geothermal wells in the Middle East now specifically for power generation, and for cooling as well,” he said.

“Which seems a bit strange that you’re looking for hot temperatures to cool things, but there’s the technology that’s being developed to allow that to happen.”

