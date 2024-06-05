DeepOcean nabs ‘significant’ UK decommissioning contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

DeepOcean nabs ‘significant’ UK decommissioning contract

By Mathew Perry
05/06/2024, 3:00 pm
The DeepOcean Edda Freya vessel
Offshore services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a “significant” decommissioning contract from an international operator on the UK continental shelf.

DeepOcean said the contract award is a “significant milestone” for its Aberdeen office, which will oversee project management and engineering operations.

Offshore operations are scheduled to commence during 2024, with the campaign spanning 120 days across five sub-campaigns.

DeepOcean said the recycling project includes the recovery of concrete mattresses, spools, flexibles, flowlines, jumpers, suction anchor, multiple structures and final debris clearance.

The Oslo-headquartered firm will also complete a subsea rock installation campaign as part of final seabed remediation.

DeepOcean will deploy its Edda Freya vessel and two moonpool launched Kystdesign remotely operated vehicles for the contract, alongside the Normand Jarstein vessel.

After recovery, DeepOcean said it will transport and offload all items onshore for reuse, recycling or disposal.

DeepOcean UK commercial manager and legal counsel Gary Scott said the contract award reflects the company’s “proficiency in executive complex subsea projects”.

The company did not specify the international operator or the platform involved in the contract, or where the firm will offload the recovered items.

The UK contract follows DeepOcean’s completion of another significant decommissioning project at the Dunlin Alpha platform last year.

UK decommissioning activity

The DeepOcean comes after North Sea operator Shell put multiple decommissioning contracts out to tender last week.

According to data from the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database, this includes four tenders covering the group’s Brent Field.

Shell is seeking contractors to remove multiple pieces of infrastructure, including gravity-based steel structures, the anchor block from the field, and trenching pipelines.

All the contracts have estimated tender dates of 30 October and values of under £25m.

The Brent field is located in block 211/29 in the North Sea and has been producing since 1976.

The field’s Delta platform was the first to cease production, stopping at the end of 2011 and the topside removed in May 2017.

The Alpha and Bravo platforms ceased production in November 2014, with the Bravo topside removed in June 2019 and Alpha in June 2020.

Brent Charlie ceased production in May 2022 and subsequently has been downstaff in October 2023. The current schedule is to remove and dismantle the Brent Charlie Topside in 2024.

In total, Shell will need to plug and decommission 146 wells at the Brent field.

