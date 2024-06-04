Shell releases decommissioning contract bonanza

Shell (LON:SHEL) has put multiple contracts out to tender as it looks to decommission several of its North Sea projects.

According to data from the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database, this includes four tenders covering the group’s Brent Field.

Shell is seeking contractors to remove multiple pieces of infrastructure, including gravity-based steel structures, the anchor block from the field, and trenching pipelines.

All the contracts have estimated tender dates of 30 October and values of under £25m.

The Brent field is located in block 211/29 in the North Sea and has been producing since 1976.

The field’s Delta platform was the first to cease production, stopping at the end of 2011 and the topside removed in May 2017.

The Alpha and Bravo platforms ceased production in November 2014, with the Bravo topside removed in June 2019 and Alpha in June 2020.

Brent Charlie ceased production in May 2022 and subsequently has been downstaff in October 2023. The current schedule is to remove and dismantle the Brent Charlie Topside in 2024.

In total, the field has 146 wells that will need to be plugged and decommissioned.

Decommissioning work

Shell is also looking to start decommissioning one well on its Leman Foxtrot and Golf Project this year, with work to be completed in 2026.

It also revealed a contract for the field, expected to go to tender on 12 June, to remove the project’s subsea infrastructure.

The Leman Gas Field was discovered in December 1965, with production from Leman commencing in 1968.

The Leman F&G platforms are reaching their end-of-life and are expected to cease production in the mid-2020s, and are therefore planned to be decommissioned, along with the associated pipelines and cables running between them and towards the Leman A hub.

Shell released several other contracts in the bundle, including a call for subsea infrastructure decommissioning for the wells on its Atlantic & Cromarty project.

The sub-£25m contract is expected to go out to tender in October this year.

Another sub-£25mn contract, due at the end of October, covers decommissioning a range of subsea infrastructure in the Central North Sea. This includes pipelines, umbilicals, debris, manifold and structures.

Finally, Shell has two contracts available for its Nelson project. This includes FEED studies, due this month, and one for topside and jacket removals, dune June 2025.

NZT Power

BP Exploration also released a raft of tenders for its Net Zero Teeside (NZT) Power full-scale gas fired-power station.

BP will operate the NZT Power project on behalf, along with developing the project with partner Equinor.

Based in North Yorkshire, the 860MW combined cycle gas turbine project will come with fully integrated carbon capture capacity. The developers claim that it will be the world’s first commercial-scale, gas-fired power station with carbon capture capabilities.

The project is expected to provide flexible, dispatchable low carbon electricity to complement the growing deployment of intermittent forms of renewable energy such as wind and solar and a primary emitter for the NEP network.

The work covers a range of activities, including designing the high voltage cable, along with procurement, installation and commissioning, as well as civil work on cable route.

BP is also looking for a contractor to install and commission the project’s CO2, nitrogen and natural gas pipelines, including above ground installations and foundations.

In addition, the company is after companies to supply steelwork for various supports and install and commission electrical, instrumentation and controls.

The eight tenders are all for under £25m and come with estimated tender dates ranging from July 2024 to June 2025.

NZT Power is aiming for a final investment decision (FID) in September 2024, with first commercial operations expected from 2027.