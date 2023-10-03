DeepOcean completes Dunlin Alpha platform decommissioning project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

DeepOcean completes Dunlin Alpha platform decommissioning project

By Mathew Perry
03/10/2023, 10:20 am
© Supplied by DeepOceanA DeepOcean remotely operated vehicle conducts decommissioning works on the Dunlin Alpha platform.
A DeepOcean remotely operated vehicle conducts decommissioning works on the Dunlin Alpha platform.

Subsea services provider DeepOcean has completed a “significant” decommissioning project on the Dunlin Alpha platform.

DeepOcean the project scope involved removing 6 subsea conductors and 4 vertical supports at varying water depths.

The company also used a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to remove upper conductor guideframes with an estimated weight of 400 tonnes, together with the design and installation of bespoke clamps.

DeepOcean Dunlin Alpha © Supplied by DeepOcean
Recovered material from the Dunlin Alpha platform by DeepOcean.

DeepOcean UK commercial manager Gary Scott described it as a “flagship project” for the company.

“The project required intensive dynamic and structural analysis to enable the removal of the upper conductor guideframes,” Mr Scott said.

DeepOcean said it completed the project within 16 weeks from contract award to offshore execution, with zero lost time incidents and “negligible” weather downtime.

DeepOcean’s Aberdeen office was responsible for engineering and project management, with support from the company’s Haugesund and Stavanger offices in Norway.

Additionally, the project involved the use of the hybrid-battery powered CSV Edda Freya to conduct offshore work.

The Dunlin Alpha installation, located approximately 137 km northeast of Shetland and in a water depth of 151 m, produced its first oil in 1978.

Over 37 years of operation, more than 522 MMbbl of oil were recovered from the Greater Dunlin Area, comprising the Dunlin, Dunlin S/W, Osprey and Merlin fields.

Fairfield Energy acquired the assets in 2008 and took over full operatorship in 2014, maximizing production during its late-life stage and then progressing its subsequent decommissioning programs.

AF Decom completed preparation works for the removal of the platform in 2022.

