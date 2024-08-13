Harbour Energy and Petrogas set to drill North Sea exploration wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Harbour Energy and Petrogas set to drill North Sea exploration wells

By Mathew Perry
13/08/2024, 7:34 am Updated: 13/08/2024, 8:22 am
© Supplied by BDOreabold resources
An offshore drilling rig.

North Sea operators Harbour Energy and Petrogas are set to drill two exploration wells in the UK Continental Shelf in the coming months.

Operators have significantly scaled back exploration drilling in the UK North Sea in recent years. Shell and Deltic Energy drilled the first well of 2024 at the Selene prospect last month.

But Harbour and Petrogas will soon join Shell in undertaking North Sea campaigns after environmental regulator OPRED granted approval.

Harbour Energy Gilderoy well

According to the approval documents, Harbour (LON:HBR) will drill the Gilderoy well at licence 15/28b using the Paul B. Loyd Jnr semi-submersible rig.

The campaign will take an estimated 46 days between August 2024 and the end of July 2025.

The drilling will take place approximately 144km northeast of Aberdeen, part of Harbour’s Greater Britannia Area (GBA).

Gilderoy is planned as a tie-back to the GBA.

Petrogas Baker well

Meanwhile, Omani firm Petrogas will drill the Baker well at licence 47/3f in the Southern North Sea.

Petrogas will use the Noble Resilient jack up rig to drill the well, which is located approximately 37km from the Yorkshire coast.

deltic pensacola © Supplied by Noble
The Noble Resilient jack-up.

Offshore assets close to the Baker well include the Perenco-operated Minerva platform and the Spirit Energy-operated York platform.

Last year, Petrogas set out plans to drill Baker, which it farmed into in 2022, alongside its Abbey discovery.

Baker, in P2433, has a competent persons report last year citing 56 billion cubic feet of prospective resources.

Abbey, in licence P2582, has audited proven and probable reserves of 111 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of sales gas and 0.6 million barrels (MMbbl) of condensate.

Noble previously said the two-well deal is expected to last a minimum of 120 days at a rate of $133,000 per day, and is expected to start in Q3 2024.

Petrogas operates both assets, owning 85% of Abbey and 70% of Baker.

According to OPRED documents, the Baker operations will take 58 days to complete, but due to potential delays or pauses the project end date is set to 31 January 2025.

Petrogas may delay drilling at the Baker well and move the Noble Resilient to Abbey, which the firm needs to complete in time for an operation later this year.

Recommended for you

Tags