Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway shelves plans for deep sea mining until at least 2026

By Mathew Perry
02/12/2024, 7:50 am Updated: 02/12/2024, 7:58 am
© Supplied by The Metals CompanyDeep sea mining equipment developed by Canadian firm The Metals Company.
Deep sea mining equipment developed by Canadian firm The Metals Company.

The Norwegian government has shelved plans to issue deep sea mining licences in a deal to get its budget through the country’s parliament.

The Labour party-led coalition government struck a deal with the Socialist Left (SV) party to not issue permits for the controversial projects in 2025.

In June, Norway proposed issuing licences for mining its Arctic seabed as part of efforts to secure critical minerals needed for the energy transition.

Government estimates in 2023 found “substantial” accumulations of metals and minerals, ranging from copper to rare earth elements.

At least three Norwegian seabed mineral start-ups, including Loke, Green Minerals and Adepth, had announced plans to bid in the first licensing round.

But the plans attracted strong criticism from environmental groups amid concerns about its impacts to marine life.

“We have used our negotiating power to stop licensing for deep sea mining for minerals,” SV leader Kirsti Bergsto told reporters in Oslo according to Bloomberg.

“We look at this as a longer fight.”

Environmental groups in Norway welcomed the move, with WWF-Norway chief executive Karoline Andaur calling the vote an “important environmental victory”.

“This is a pivotal moment for Norway to demonstrate global leadership by prioritizing ocean health over destructive industry,” Andaur said.

Greenpeace Norway head Frode Pleym told Reuters that the vote is a “crucial win in the fight against deep sea mining”.

Norwegians will vote for a new parliament in September 2025, with opinion polls pointing to a likely change in government.

“If a new government attempts to reopen the licensing round we will fight relentlessly against it,” Pleym said.

 

