North Star completes Dogger Bank deal with fourth vessel

Fleet operator North Star has named and handed over the fourth and final service operations vessel (SOV) in its deal with the developers of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

The Grampian Tweed has completed the company’s fleet of dedicated ships serving Equinor, SSE Renewables and Vårgrønn’s mammoth 3.6GW project.

North Star signed a deal to provide four newbuild hybrid-powered SOVs to provide logistical and safety support for the maintenance and operation of Dogger Bank under ten-year charters. The first three have already been delivered.

The Grampian Tweed’s naming ceremony, held at Associated British Ports’ (ABP’s) new Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility, was attended by representatives from North Star, Equinor, SSE Renewables, and local stakeholders.

Mobilised and prepared through North Star’s Lowestoft operations team, the Grampian Tweed was developed with local experts Alicat Workboats in Great Yarmouth, which delivered all four daughter craft that support SOV operations out in field.

North Star chief executive Gitte Gard Talmo said: “The naming of the Grampian Tweed is a proud moment for all of us across the business. Our in-house teams have worked tirelessly to ensure that this SOV, alongside its sister vessels, meets the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

© Supplied by SSE

“The early handover of all these ships not only reinforces our partnership with Equinor and SSE Renewables but also strengthening our role in the transition to a greener, more sustainable energy future.”

Over the past three years, North Star has invested £270m and placed 160 experienced seafarers to support its Dogger Bank tonnage and will recruit a further 160 seafarers for its expanding SOV fleet in the next three years to meet current contract charter commitments.

The Dogger Bank fleet delivery success has also informed North Star’s other newbuild programmes underway, including its first two commissioning SOVs set to go to work this summer, as well as an SOV for the East Anglia Three development, and another for EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm off the coast of Germany.

North Star, which has a base in Hamburg as well as UK operations in Aberdeen, Lowestoft and Newcastle, has a 1,400 strong onshore and seafaring workforce, and has added a total of eight SOVs and CSOVs to its fleet since entering the offshore wind market in March 2021.

Vice president and head of the Dogger Bank wind farm development Kamala Hajiyeva said: “With the arrival of the Grampian Tweed SOV, we celebrate the last of four vessels delivered to the project.

“The Grampian Tweed also provides a best-in-class working and living environment for our offshore wind technicians and team members, ensuring they can carry out essential maintenance safely and comfortably. The vessel’s advanced features will also provide essential services to the operations and maintenance of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm.”