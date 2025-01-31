North Star completes Dogger Bank deal with fourth vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Rigs & Vessels

North Star completes Dogger Bank deal with fourth vessel

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
31/01/2025, 6:55 am Updated: 31/01/2025, 6:56 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by North StarNorth Star's Grampian Tweed Masters Michael Dodd and Juan A. Escribano flank North Star CEO Gitte Gard Talmo, ABP?s CCO and regional director Julian Walker, and Kamala Hajiyeva, VP for the Dogger Bank Wind Far.
Fleet operator North Star has named and handed over the fourth and final service operations vessel (SOV) in its deal with the developers of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

The Grampian Tweed has completed the company’s fleet of dedicated ships serving Equinor, SSE Renewables and Vårgrønn’s mammoth 3.6GW project.

North Star signed a deal to provide four newbuild hybrid-powered SOVs to provide logistical and safety support for the maintenance and operation of Dogger Bank under ten-year charters. The first three have already been delivered.

The Grampian Tweed’s naming ceremony, held at Associated British Ports’ (ABP’s) new Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility, was attended by representatives from North Star, Equinor, SSE Renewables, and local stakeholders.

Mobilised and prepared through North Star’s Lowestoft operations team, the Grampian Tweed was developed with local experts Alicat Workboats in Great Yarmouth, which delivered all four daughter craft that support SOV operations out in field.

North Star chief executive Gitte Gard Talmo said: “The naming of the Grampian Tweed is a proud moment for all of us across the business. Our in-house teams have worked tirelessly to ensure that this SOV, alongside its sister vessels, meets the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Dogger Bank offshore wind farm. © Supplied by SSE
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

“The early handover of all these ships not only reinforces our partnership with Equinor and SSE Renewables but also strengthening our role in the transition to a greener, more sustainable energy future.”

Over the past three years, North Star has invested £270m and placed 160 experienced seafarers to support its Dogger Bank tonnage and will recruit a further 160 seafarers for its expanding SOV fleet in the next three years to meet current contract charter commitments.

The Dogger Bank fleet delivery success has also informed North Star’s other newbuild programmes underway, including its first two commissioning SOVs set to go to work this summer, as well as an SOV for the East Anglia Three development, and another for EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm off the coast of Germany.

North Star, which has a base in Hamburg as well as UK operations in Aberdeen, Lowestoft and Newcastle, has a 1,400 strong onshore and seafaring workforce, and has added a total of eight SOVs and CSOVs to its fleet since entering the offshore wind market in March 2021.

Vice president and head of the Dogger Bank wind farm development Kamala Hajiyeva said: “With the arrival of the Grampian Tweed SOV, we celebrate the last of four vessels delivered to the project.

“The Grampian Tweed also provides a best-in-class working and living environment for our offshore wind technicians and team members, ensuring they can carry out essential maintenance safely and comfortably. The vessel’s advanced features will also provide essential services to the operations and maintenance of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm.”

