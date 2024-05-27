North Star to build vessel for East Anglia Three in India

A North Star shipping hybrid service operations vessel (SOV) set for the UK’s East Anglia Three offshore wind farm is to be built in India.

The company, which has bases in Aberdeen, Lowestoft, Newcastle and Hamburg, plans to recruit a further 34 crew for the new SOV.

The contract has been awarded by East Anglia Three operator Siemens Gamesa.

The order for the Aberdeen firm’s SOV, reported to be worth 60 million euros, will be carried out at India’s Cochin Shipyard making it the second such vessel contracted by North Star at the site.

When asked about the value of the deal, North Star declined to comment.

Cochin Shipyard is also currently building a tailored SOV which will be delivered to EnBW on a decade-long minimum charter to service the He Dreiht wind farm off the coast of Germany.

North Star’s chief technology officer James Bradford said: “We have chosen Cochin Shipyard Ltd to undertake this second SOV newbuild project due to their exceptional track record of delivering high-quality vessels on time and within budget.

“Their expertise and proven capabilities align perfectly with our vision for advancing sustainable maritime solutions, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients and contribute positively to a greener future.”

The North Star vessel will accommodate up to 60 of its client’s wind technicians as they support maintenance operations across all 95 wind turbines at the East Anglia Hub development.

The shipyard’s chairman, Madhu Nair added: “Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is committed to building high-quality products with a focused interest in sustainable solutions to serve the evolving maritime markets.”

Venturing into the southern North Sea

The new SOV is due to be delivered to Siemens Gamesa to commence operations for the East Anglia Three development in late 2026, this move marks North Star’s first move into the southern North Sea.

The contract will be front-run by one of North Star’s two commissioning SOVs, the CSOV Kestrel from April of the same year.

The East Anglia Three wind farm will have a total capacity of 1,400MW, which means it will produce enough green power to meet the demands of more than 1.3 million homes.

North Star chief operating officer Robert Catchpole commented: “This marks our first SOV contract in the southern North Sea, which will be serviced by our talented operational team stationed strategically in the region to provide dedicated support throughout this new long-term partnership.

“It also presents a wealth of prospects for both our seasoned seafarers and aspiring crew members, while opening up additional opportunities for our local supply chain.

“This achievement not only underscores our commitment to driving operational excellence, but also solidifies our position as a key player in project management, delivering multiple vessels simultaneously.”