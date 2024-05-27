North Star to build vessel for East Anglia Three in India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

North Star to build vessel for East Anglia Three in India

By Ryan Duff
27/05/2024, 5:40 pm Updated: 27/05/2024, 6:13 pm
© Supplied by North StarNorth Star's latest SOV new build will support Siemens Gamesa's wind technicians carrying out maintenance work at the East Anglia Three wind farm.
North Star's latest SOV new build will support Siemens Gamesa's wind technicians carrying out maintenance work at the East Anglia Three wind farm.

A North Star shipping hybrid service operations vessel (SOV) set for the UK’s East Anglia Three offshore wind farm is to be built in India.

The company, which has bases in Aberdeen, Lowestoft, Newcastle and Hamburg, plans to recruit a further 34 crew for the new SOV.

The contract has been awarded by East Anglia Three operator Siemens Gamesa.

The order for the Aberdeen firm’s SOV, reported to be worth 60 million euros, will be carried out at India’s Cochin Shipyard making it the second such vessel contracted by North Star at the site.

When asked about the value of the deal, North Star declined to comment.

Cochin Shipyard is also currently building a tailored SOV which will be delivered to EnBW on a decade-long minimum charter to service the He Dreiht wind farm off the coast of Germany.

North Star’s chief technology officer James Bradford said: “We have chosen Cochin Shipyard Ltd to undertake this second SOV newbuild project due to their exceptional track record of delivering high-quality vessels on time and within budget.

“Their expertise and proven capabilities align perfectly with our vision for advancing sustainable maritime solutions, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients and contribute positively to a greener future.”

The North Star vessel will accommodate up to 60 of its client’s wind technicians as they support maintenance operations across all 95 wind turbines at the East Anglia Hub development.

The shipyard’s chairman, Madhu Nair added: “Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is committed to building high-quality products with a focused interest in sustainable solutions to serve the evolving maritime markets.”

Venturing into the southern North Sea

The new SOV is due to be delivered to Siemens Gamesa to commence operations for the East Anglia Three development in late 2026, this move marks North Star’s first move into the southern North Sea.

The contract will be front-run by one of North Star’s two commissioning SOVs, the CSOV Kestrel from April of the same year.

The East Anglia Three wind farm will have a total capacity of 1,400MW, which means it will produce enough green power to meet the demands of more than 1.3 million homes.

North Star chief operating officer Robert Catchpole commented: “This marks our first SOV contract in the southern North Sea, which will be serviced by our talented operational team stationed strategically in the region to provide dedicated support throughout this new long-term partnership.

“It also presents a wealth of prospects for both our seasoned seafarers and aspiring crew members, while opening up additional opportunities for our local supply chain.

“This achievement not only underscores our commitment to driving operational excellence, but also solidifies our position as a key player in project management, delivering multiple vessels simultaneously.”

