Power Moves: New chairman for Centrica and more

By Michael Behr
26/07/2024, 3:00 pm Updated: 26/07/2024, 3:17 pm
© Supplied by CentricaCentrica chairman Kevin O'Byrne.
Kevin O’Byrne will step in to replace Scott Wheway as chairman of Centrica, effective from 16 December 2024.

He has served as a non-executive director of the company since May 2019 and is currently the company’s senior independent director and a member of the nominations committee and audit and risk committee, where he served as chairman from 2019 to 2023.

Wheway has been on the company’s board for almost nine years and spent five years as chairman. He will not seek re-election as a director.

In line with UK Corporate Governance Code recommendations, as the senior independent director was a candidate for the role of chair, non-executive director Amber Rudd led a comprehensive search process, considering both internal and external candidates.

O’Byrne’s appointment comes after Centrica saw a substantial decline in its half-year results as the company returned to a “more normalised environment”.

Group chief executive Chris O’Shea said: “On behalf of the board I would like to thank Scott for the contribution he has made to Centrica, chairing the board through a period of significant volatility and change for the company.

“On a personal level, Scott has been a huge support to me and I have learned a lot from working with him. Centrica is a very different company to the one Scott asked me to lead in early 2020, and Scott leaves with the business in a great position.

O’Byrne added: “I look forward to building on the strong foundations Scott has laid over his time as chair, and to working with the board, Chris and the executive team to execute the company’s strategy and deliver material value for all our stakeholders”.

© Supplied by PRESS AND JOURNAL
Former Siemens chief executive Juergen Maier in Aberdeen.

Juergen Maier has been announced as the chairman of the Labour party’s flagship state-owned company GB Energy.

The Manchester-based former chief executive of Siemens UK has also worked with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and has been chair of Digital Catapult for over five years.

The incoming GB Energy chair said following the announcement: “Great British Energy will be a publicly-owned national clean energy champion, ensuring British people reap the benefits of clean, secure, home-grown energy.”

Ashtead Technology chief operating officer (COO) Brett Lestrange © Supplied by Ashtead Technology
Ashtead Technology chief operating officer (COO) Brett Lestrange,

Brett Lestrange has been appointed as Ashtead Technology’s new chief operating officer (COO).

As COO, Lestrange is responsible for overseeing and optimising the company’s day-to-day operations, as well as implementing best practices to enhance efficiency and productivity across all of Ashtead Technology.

Brett joined Ashtead Technology seven years ago, bringing extensive experience and a proven track record in subsea technology. His expertise and dedication have been pivotal to the company’s success and growth.

CEO of Ashtead Technology Allan Pirie said that Lestrange’s “contributions over the years have been invaluable, and his vision and commitment align perfectly with our strategic goals.

“Brett’s promotion comes at a pivotal time as Ashtead Technology expands its capabilities and market presence. His appointment reflects the company’s commitment to nurturing talent and promoting from within, ensuring continuity and stability.”

Lestrange added: “I look forward to working closely with our talented team to build on our strong foundation, continue delivering exceptional service to our customers and drive sustainable growth in the years ahead.”

Green Assured Ltd chief product officer Robert Floyd. © Supplied by Green Assured Ltd
Green Assured chief product officer Robert Floyd.

Robert Floyd has joined Green Assured, a company that provides solar and battery power devices, as its chief product officer.

Floyd’s background and experience in scaling battery and solar rollouts, along with his work in developing the next generation of renewable and sustainable energy solutions, “make him an invaluable addition to our team,” the company said on LinkedIn.

“This is a significant achievement for our high-growth, fast-moving business, which is making a substantial impact in delivering energy supply and management for tenanted properties across the UK and Europe,” it added.

Chief executive officer at engineering group Langfields Gordon Ronaldson. © Supplied by Langfields
Chief executive officer at engineering group Langfields Gordon Ronaldson.

Gordon Ronaldson will take on the role of chief executive officer at engineering group Langfields from 1 August.

The move aims to help Langfields secure its place in the future of the UK’s defence and clean energy markets.

Following a career as a Royal Navy Officer, Ronaldson has gained two decades of experience across the energy industries, including an eight-year tenure at Shell, a senior vice president of Kenera at KCA Deutag and CEO at Score Group.

