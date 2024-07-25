Former Siemens UK CEO Juergen Maier takes on GB Energy top job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

Former Siemens UK CEO Juergen Maier takes on GB Energy top job

Who is the new chair of Great British Energy Juergen Maier?
By Ryan Duff
25/07/2024, 2:16 pm Updated: 25/07/2024, 4:12 pm
© Supplied by PRESS AND JOURNALFormer Siemens chief executive Juergen Maier in Aberdeen.
Former Siemens chief executive Juergen Maier in Aberdeen.

Kier Starmer and Ed Miliband have announced that the former chief executive of Siemens UK Juergen Maier will chair the state-owned company GB Energy.

Maier fronted the UK arm of the renewables giant until 2019 and has since then worked with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and has been chair of Digital Catapult for over five years.

The Manchester-based boss spent 33 years with Siemens UK where he started out as an engineer.

Before leaving the firm he spent six years as chief executive.

The incoming GB Energy chair said following the announcement: “Great British Energy will be a publicly-owned national clean energy champion, ensuring British people reap the benefits of clean, secure, home-grown energy.”

The legislation to create GB Energy was introduced at Westminster on Thursday, with ministers saying it will secure Scottish industries like offshore wind and hydrogen.

It was announced that an “unprecedented partnership” between GB Energy and The Crown Estate had been set up.

(Right to left) Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar © PA
(Right to left) Ed Miliband, Sir Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar at the Port of Greenock while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Friday May 31, 2024.

A government statement explained that this has the potential to utilise up to £60 billion of private investment into energy independence for the UK.

Energy security and net zero secretary Ed Miliband commented: “The agreement with The Crown Estate will lead to more investment, cleaner power, more energy security, and is a statement of intent that it will be a permanent and transformative institution for our country.”

The Crown Estate has estimated that this partnership will lead to between 20 and 30 gigawatts of new offshore wind developments reaching seabed lease stage by 2030.

Taking to Twitter, Maier wrote: “The opportunity is huge, creating lots more cheaper renewable energy, doing it faster and creating many jobs in this exciting sector.”

Speaking ahead of GB Energy legislation’s announcement in parliament today, prime minister Keir Starmer said his plan will allow Scotland to “lead the clean energy revolution.”

Chief executive of the Crown Estate Dan Labbad said: ”With new powers and by partnering with government, we can drive greater investment into this future for our country, and with it support nature recovery and job creation.”

Where in Scotland will GB Energy be based?

The base for GB Energy is yet to be confirmed, however, Starmer’s Labour Party has confirmed that it will be set up in Scotland.

There has been speculation as to where in Scotland it will be set up with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce arguing for the oil and gas capital of Europe, Aberdeen, to be up for consideration.

Others have pointed to Glasgow where Labour managed to secure more seats in the recent general election and highlands business owners have called for GB Energy to set up shop close to the Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport. 

Recommended for you

Tags