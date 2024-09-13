Power Moves: Ventex CFO, Simply Blue sustainable fuels chair and more

In the latest Power Moves, Rob Aitken has joined newly launched Aberdeen climate tech venture studio Ventex as chief financial officer.

Aitken joins Ventex after previously working as KPMG transaction services director in Aberdeen.

Prior to that, Aitken spent 20 years at PwC working on local and international energy deals.

Deal veteran Rob will assess potential portfolio companies for the studio, bring additional opportunities and lead the finance strategy for the business

Scottish tech entrepreneurs Steve Gray and Stuart McLeod launched Ventex in September.

Ventex has completed its first two investments, Aberdeen-based High Performance Robotics (HPR) and decommissioning-focussed artificial intelligence firm Rahd, which is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

A third acquisition is set to be announced before the end of the month.

Rob said: “The current fiscal environment – together with the huge opportunities in new energy – means this sector is ripe for value-driven acquisitions and re-purposing.

“Ventex is poised to play a huge role in the energy transition and I share its passion for retaining and creating jobs in our energy communities.”

Gray, the former chief executive of ROVOP, said: “Rob brings network, diligence and financial structuring skills to Ventex that will accelerate our mission; he also gives our portfolio companies a world class CFO standing at their shoulder.”

© Supplied by Simply Blue Group

Cork-based Simply Blue Group has appointed Jack Golden as chair of its sustainable fuels board.

In addition, Tim Pick and Chris Gaydon join the board as non-executive directors.

Golden has over three decades’ experience in sustainable energy, including senior roles in companies across Europe, Asia and North America.

Pick, also known as the UK’s “offshore wind champion“, has spent much of his 30-year legal career supporting teams in the petrochemicals and refining sectors.

Gaydon has spent over 20 years in infrastructure and renewable energy, including as investment director at Octopus Renewables.

Simply Blue will focus on producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and methanol, with future phases expected to include green ammonia. Projects in Canada, Ireland and Australia will process initially more than 1.5 million tonnes of sustainable biomass annually to produce over 300,000 tonnes of SAF each year.

Simply Blue CEO Hugh Kelly said: “With the addition of Jack, Tim and Chris to our sustainable fuels board, we are reinforcing our dedication to leading the transition to a low-carbon economy.

“Their combined experience and vision will be instrumental in guiding our efforts to develop global sustainable fuels projects.”

© Supplied by Essar Energy Transit

Ruth Herbert will take on the role of managing director for business development and strategic initiatives at Essar Energy Transition (EET).

Herbert brings with her over 15 years of energy industry experience, most recently as chief executive of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association.

EET plans to develop Europe’s first hydrogen-ready combined heat and power plant at its Stanlow oil refinery by 2027.

EET managing director Tony Fountain added: “Through our hydrogen production and decarbonisation projects at Stanlow, we are fully focused on assisting the UK government to deliver its net zero goals. Ruth’s strong track record of leadership in both decarbonisation policy and practical implementation regimes will be instrumental as we progress our strategic initiatives.”

© Supplied by Forth Green Freeport

Sarah Murray has been confirmed as the CEO of the Forth Green Freeport (FGF).

She was announced as the body’s CEO in July.

Murray formerly held the position of head of regulation at the City of London Corporation. Her most recent role was as director of Local London, which she took on in 2021.

Murray took up the role as FGF submitted its full business case (FBC) to the Scottish and UK governments.

The move unlocked £25 million of seed funding which will be used to address key underdeveloped sites within the FGF area and attract new businesses and jobs into Burntisland, Grangemouth, Leith and Rosyth.

© Supplied by Recruitment Ventures

Drew Alexander has been appointed as the new managing director of Aberdeen-headquartered Recruitment Ventures.

Alexander has a 24-year-track record in recruitment. Prior to joining Recruitment Ventures he was managing director of Cammach, part of Highlands industrialist RoyMacGregor’s Global Energy Group (GEG).

Alexander will lead UK and international expansion of the brand with the objective of doubling its current £10m annual revenues over the next five years.

In addition, Mila Nickerson will take on the role of operations director.

Recruitment Ventures includes Granite Recruitment, Ingenii Resource and Omni Subsea, and is part of the Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan-owned I7V Renewables.

Duguid said that Recruitment Ventures aimed to add to its existing UK bases in Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth, while establishing a presence in mainland Europe and potentially North America.

“Our vision for Recruitment Ventures is to internationalise the brand and its three component companies while growing revenues to circa £20 million over subsequent years.”

© Supplied by DTGen

Lauren Palij has joined generation specialist DTGen as head of energy sales.

Palij was previously head of commercial operations (solar and EV) at eEnergy.