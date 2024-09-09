EVOL: Winds of change blowing… just not strong enough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVOL: Winds of change blowing… just not strong enough

This week EVOL looks at AR6 winners, the onshore wind conference and GB Energy as rumours reach reach fever pitch.
By Ryan Duff
09/09/2024, 11:36 am
Energy Voice Out Loud

No one could argue that the UK’s energy sector was dull this week with the announcement of government funding for renewables projects, progress on GB Energy as the rumour mill keeps spinning and conferences.

Ryan kicks off this week’s discussion by diving into offshore wind and the winners of the government’s Allocation round (AR). Last year’s results revealed no successful bids for offshore wind so this year didn’t have much to do to improve in that regard, however, was enough done as 3.3GW was signed off?

Moving inland, Michael was on the show floor at RenewableUK’s onshore wind conference in Edinburgh. As it kicked off on the same day that AR6 winners were announced, there was a bit of a buzz on the show floor. Mike dives into the state of onshore wind and what happens when things go up in smoke…

Finally, Erikka’s attention has been firmly fixed on GB Energy HQ location speculation as Ryan laments the eight hours he spent listening to Westminster debates on the Bill’s amendments. Tempers are flaring as folks are eager to find out where Labour’s state-owned energy firm will set up shop and MPs demand more clarity.

