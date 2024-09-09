EVOL: Winds of change blowing… just not strong enough

No one could argue that the UK’s energy sector was dull this week with the announcement of government funding for renewables projects, progress on GB Energy as the rumour mill keeps spinning and conferences.

Ryan kicks off this week’s discussion by diving into offshore wind and the winners of the government’s Allocation round (AR). Last year’s results revealed no successful bids for offshore wind so this year didn’t have much to do to improve in that regard, however, was enough done as 3.3GW was signed off?

Moving inland, Michael was on the show floor at RenewableUK’s onshore wind conference in Edinburgh. As it kicked off on the same day that AR6 winners were announced, there was a bit of a buzz on the show floor. Mike dives into the state of onshore wind and what happens when things go up in smoke…

Finally, Erikka’s attention has been firmly fixed on GB Energy HQ location speculation as Ryan laments the eight hours he spent listening to Westminster debates on the Bill’s amendments. Tempers are flaring as folks are eager to find out where Labour’s state-owned energy firm will set up shop and MPs demand more clarity.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.