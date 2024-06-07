Wind is the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Promoted

Wind is the future

By Thibaut Cheret, Offshore Energies UK wind and renewables managers energy specialist
07/06/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by OEUKThibaut Cheret, OEUK Wind and Renewables Manager. Aberdeen. Supplied by OEUK.
Thibaut Cheret, OEUK Wind and Renewables Manager. Aberdeen. Supplied by OEUK.

The UK has a renewable energy potential that any country would envy. Our island status and geographical location mean that we currently have a greater capacity for offshore wind power than anywhere except China.

Electricity generated from wind turbines is the most efficient form of renewable energy and almost half our electricity now comes from renewables compared with just 7% in 2010.

Later this Autumn when our last coal-fired power station at Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Nottinghamshire, closes down, we will become one of just a handful of countries to entirely eliminate coal from our power system.

Decarbonising our energy supply is a key commitment of the North Sea Transition Deal. Our industry and the UK government signed up to the Deal in 2021 and it’s the blueprint for making the UK’s energy cleaner while supporting jobs, delivering net zero emissions and assuring UK energy security.

Wind has to be a big part of our future energy strategy and I am proud to be part of that transition.

When the first offshore wind turbines were installed in the North Sea more than 30 years ago, the blades were just 17 metres long.

We are now see blades of 108 metres with vastly increased electricity output thanks to huge advances in design and the growing use of offshore floating turbines. That means one turbine can produce more than 3,000 kW compared with just 75kW.

The North Sea, Atlantic Ocean and the Irish and Celtic Seas provide ample opportunity for wind power development. The UK can once more become a net energy exporter as it was during the height of oil and gas production, but there is a global race to net zero.

We need to demonstrate our irresistible investment potential, and regulations and market conditions need to support the supply chain.

Our new Wind Insight report sets out the key opportunities and challenges for offshore wind deployment in the UK.

It shows that smart new approaches are needed to overcome obstacles such as cost inflation and planning consent delays so the UK can unlock investment and power ahead in the global race for the next generation of projects, including game-changing floating wind technology.

The report adds to the growing body of knowledge about the fresh opportunities offered to the oil and gas supply chain by the energy transition.

© Supplied by OEUK
Thibaut Cheret, Offshore Energies UK wind and renewables managers energy specialist.

Recent findings by Rystad Energy, in an independent report commissioned by us, show that with the right investment environment, firms and their workforces up and down the country have the core capabilities to deliver a homegrown energy transition.

Things are looking positive. As I showed in my presentation to the Wind Insight event in Glasgow last month, expenditure on wind energy is about to outpace expenditure on oil and gas.

We have a golden opportunity to attract investment and boost jobs, livelihoods and entire communities that for the past 50 years have built their income on offshore energy.

Development of wind power must be managed in tandem with management of the decline in oil and gas production to ensure our world class energy supply chain is pivoted efficiently into providing services for the new sources of supply.

We are beset by constant challenges. Inconsistent government policy as much as inflation, delays in consent or supply chain readiness, have all meant we are behind schedule for the goal of 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

So far only 15GW is installed which in turn is threatening our achievement of the government’s legally binding commitment of net zero by 2050.

This situation cannot be allowed to continue. Floating wind is a game changer which offers very exciting investment opportunities for the UK.

These huge turbines can benefit from the existing oil and gas supply chain and are ideally adapted to deepwater sites far from land.

Intermittence – the issues of how to get enough electricity when the wind doesn’t blow and how to store excess energy generated when it blows too hard, are also being overcome.

The UK can become a net energy exporter, but our success is not a given. As I said in my presentation, there is a one-off opportunity to achieve a smooth homegrown energy transition from oil and gas to investment in wind.

We must make sure we catch this train before it leaves the station. There won’t be another one.

Recommended for you

Tags