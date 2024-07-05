HSE: a shift in focus towards health and well-being in energy sector?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HSE: a shift in focus towards health and well-being in energy sector?

By Rosalind Morgan, CMS
05/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / yuttana ContributSilhouette People heavy industrial sector construction worker, plans to comply with the planning engineers on the scaffolding over blurred background pastel. Heavy industry and safety at work concept.
In May 2022, the Health & Safety Executive (“HSE”) published its 10-year strategy setting out its vision, core values, and strategic objectives until 2032.

Notably, the HSE’s first strategic objective is to “reduce work-related ill health, with a specific focus on mental health and stress.”

According to the HSE, Great Britain has one of the lowest rates of work-related injuries across Europe.

However, depression, stress and anxiety are increasingly forming the most common causes of work-related ill-health.

When looking at the energy sector, good mental health has its own unique challenges.

Of course, those intending to work offshore must pass a medical examination every two years.

Having a mental health condition is generally not a barrier to offshore work, however, this will require assessment by an OEUK examining doctor.

With the strategy’s focus on mental health, we may see additional requirements placed on operators from HSE in this area.

Though the number of medical evacuations carried out for mental health reasons only increased from 1% in 2021 to 3% in 2022, this may not paint the whole picture of mental health.

Stark findings were revealed in a recent report by The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) which highlighted that 60% of employees faced mental health challenges at some point in their lives, with nearly a third meeting the benchmark for clinical depression while on rotation and offshore workers being 15 times more likely to commit suicide than those onshore.

The very nature of offshore working, including being away from home and traditional support networks, 3 and 3 rotations, shift work, and cabin sharing, can add to the negative impact on a worker’s mental health.

These practical considerations, when taken in conjunction with the pressure to avoid mistakes (which could have life or death consequences or lead to environmental devastation) can take a toll on a worker’s mental well-being.

We may see HSE take a particular interest in the support systems put in place by industry bodies and operators to aid workers in managing stress and to prevent or limit the development of anxiety and depression in the workplace.

Practically, this may relate to how workers are supported post-incident or post-ailment, and how concerns of stress and burnout are managed.

HSE have not yet indicated what they will be looking for in the area of ‘health’ in the offshore environment.

Perhaps the HSE will focus on ensuring that the basic requirements to support the physical and mental health of offshore workers are in place.

It is unclear if new or enhanced obligations are being developed, or where we will see the first enforcement action taken.

While across all sectors there has been little if any enforcement activity carried out by HSE in the realm of workers’ mental health thus far, the strategy suggests that interventions in this area may become increasingly likely moving forward with HSE having indicated that prosecution would be considered if there is evidence of a number of staff suffering from work-related mental health issues and systemic organisational failings to protect employees.

Regardless of where, when and how the HSE decides to act, employers must have in mind their legal responsibility to assess and manage the risk of stress, along with its impact on mental and physical ill-health.

Once identified, work-related health issues need to be assessed and measured to remove or reduce the risk, as far as reasonably practicable.

A mental health condition could amount to a disability under the Equality Act 2010, thereby protecting an employee from disability discrimination.

Where an employer is aware of the condition, it will be under a duty to implement reasonable adjustments if the employee experiences a substantial disadvantage because of their disability.

A proactive approach, with the support of occupational health, will help address mental health issues at an early stage.

