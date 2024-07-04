Arnlea tech support key in work of Ex inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arnlea tech support key in work of Ex inspectors

By Arnlea Systems Ltd.
04/07/2024, 7:00 am
New partnership between PSI and ACS.
SafeEx tablet-based inspection and maintenance software

In the hazardous offshore environment, safety and risk management are paramount. Ex inspectors, responsible for ensuring the integrity and safety of equipment in explosive atmospheres, play a crucial role in maintaining this safety.

However, some companies operating offshore do not provide Ex inspectors with the appropriate tools to manage the maintenance, repairs and replacement of equipment, with many inspectors still using pen-and-paper, spreadsheets or poorly designed software to track the status of equipment. This means that inspectors are often not working as efficiently and effectively as they could be, which can have catastrophic consequences for offshore operations. It is essential to equip inspectors with modern tools.

The Importance of Mobile Field Support

With the advent of mobile field support, the offshore industry is witnessing a transformation in how safety protocols and regulatory compliance is maintained. Equipping Ex inspectors with advanced mobile tools such as explosion-proof tablets, Ex inspection software, and technologies such as RFID tags, barcodes and QR codes ensures they are better prepared to maintain the integrity and safety of equipment in hazardous areas.

Real-Time Data Access and Analytics

Mobile devices equipped with specialised software give Ex inspectors real-time data on equipment status and overall performance analytics. This immediate access is crucial for making informed decisions and promptly addressing any issues. For instance, if an inspector identifies a potential fault in a piece of equipment, they can instantly consult digital manuals and inspection history for that item and determine the best course of action.

Effective communication is also vital. Mobile tools facilitate seamless data sharing between offshore inspectors and onshore support teams, ensuring that problems are quickly reported and resolved, reducing downtime and enhancing overall safety.

Enhanced Safety Protocols

Mobile field support systems equipped with Ex inspection software can guide inspectors through safety protocols and procedures. These can include digital checklists and step-by-step inspection guides which can be configured and customised as required. With these resources readily available, inspectors can ensure they are following the latest safety standards and protocols and maintain continuity between inspections.

Improved Risk Management and Compliance

The energy sector is subject to stringent regulations, especially concerning safety in explosive atmospheres. Mobile field support helps Ex inspectors ensure compliance through digital audit trails and reporting tools that streamline the process of recording and tracking compliance-related activity, ensuring accuracy and reducing administrative burdens.

Arnlea: Pioneering Innovation in Field Inspection Solutions

Arnlea, a software company based in Aberdeen, has spent 30 years understanding the unique challenges faced by Ex inspectors and developing innovative solutions to address them. With a deep commitment to enhancing offshore safety and risk management, Arnlea’s field inspection solutions are designed to empower inspectors with the tools and support they need to perform their roles effectively and safely.
Arnlea’s dedication to continuous development and innovation ensures that their solutions evolve with the industry’s needs, providing Ex inspectors with cutting-edge technology that enhances their capabilities. By equipping the workforce with advanced mobile tools, Arnlea is helping to create a safer and more efficient offshore environment.

Mobile field support is not merely a technological enhancement, it is a critical investment in safety, efficiency and regulatory compliance. As the energy sector continues to embrace these tools, it will create a safer, more resilient operational landscape, ensuring the wellbeing of its workforce and the sustainability of its operations.

Get in touch with Arnlea today to find out more about their mobile field support solutions and their specialised Ex inspection software, Nexar, by visiting arnlea.com.

