Arnlea tech support key in work of Ex inspectors

In the hazardous offshore environment, safety and risk management are paramount. Ex inspectors, responsible for ensuring the integrity and safety of equipment in explosive atmospheres, play a crucial role in maintaining this safety.

However, some companies operating offshore do not provide Ex inspectors with the appropriate tools to manage the maintenance, repairs and replacement of equipment, with many inspectors still using pen-and-paper, spreadsheets or poorly designed software to track the status of equipment. This means that inspectors are often not working as efficiently and effectively as they could be, which can have catastrophic consequences for offshore operations. It is essential to equip inspectors with modern tools.

The Importance of Mobile Field Support

With the advent of mobile field support, the offshore industry is witnessing a transformation in how safety protocols and regulatory compliance is maintained. Equipping Ex inspectors with advanced mobile tools such as explosion-proof tablets, Ex inspection software, and technologies such as RFID tags, barcodes and QR codes ensures they are better prepared to maintain the integrity and safety of equipment in hazardous areas.

Real-Time Data Access and Analytics

Mobile devices equipped with specialised software give Ex inspectors real-time data on equipment status and overall performance analytics. This immediate access is crucial for making informed decisions and promptly addressing any issues. For instance, if an inspector identifies a potential fault in a piece of equipment, they can instantly consult digital manuals and inspection history for that item and determine the best course of action.

Effective communication is also vital. Mobile tools facilitate seamless data sharing between offshore inspectors and onshore support teams, ensuring that problems are quickly reported and resolved, reducing downtime and enhancing overall safety.

Enhanced Safety Protocols

Mobile field support systems equipped with Ex inspection software can guide inspectors through safety protocols and procedures. These can include digital checklists and step-by-step inspection guides which can be configured and customised as required. With these resources readily available, inspectors can ensure they are following the latest safety standards and protocols and maintain continuity between inspections.

Improved Risk Management and Compliance

The energy sector is subject to stringent regulations, especially concerning safety in explosive atmospheres. Mobile field support helps Ex inspectors ensure compliance through digital audit trails and reporting tools that streamline the process of recording and tracking compliance-related activity, ensuring accuracy and reducing administrative burdens.

Arnlea: Pioneering Innovation in Field Inspection Solutions

Arnlea, a software company based in Aberdeen, has spent 30 years understanding the unique challenges faced by Ex inspectors and developing innovative solutions to address them. With a deep commitment to enhancing offshore safety and risk management, Arnlea’s field inspection solutions are designed to empower inspectors with the tools and support they need to perform their roles effectively and safely.

Arnlea’s dedication to continuous development and innovation ensures that their solutions evolve with the industry’s needs, providing Ex inspectors with cutting-edge technology that enhances their capabilities. By equipping the workforce with advanced mobile tools, Arnlea is helping to create a safer and more efficient offshore environment.

Mobile field support is not merely a technological enhancement, it is a critical investment in safety, efficiency and regulatory compliance. As the energy sector continues to embrace these tools, it will create a safer, more resilient operational landscape, ensuring the wellbeing of its workforce and the sustainability of its operations.

