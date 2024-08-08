Decon firm’s milestone in North Sea operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decon firm’s milestone in North Sea operation

By Denholm Environmental
08/08/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Denholm EnvironmentaPATENTED FORMULATION: ZymeFlow Decon Techology is a single-step decontamination system used in a range of production applications.
A world-class name in specialist industrial services, specialist waste management services and process decontamination has marked another milestone thanks to the completion of its first ever turnkey project in the North Sea.

The scope of work involved the non-intrusive decontamination of a large coalescer vessel followed by full sand removal for a new customer as part of their offshore North Sea operations. The project achieved significant front-end time improvements regarding the removal of gases and hydrocarbon content to allow quicker manned entry using a proven chemical process which allowed the client to step away from incumbent purging and de-inventory methods in favour of ZymeFlow® Decon Technology.

The success of the project now means that further work is planned to cover similar processes over the remainder of this year and next year at different offshore locations for the same client.

Denholm Environmental is the approved, exclusive UK license holder for ZymeFlow® Decon Technology, a patented formulation, single step decontamination system for use in a range of production, refining and petrochemical applications which is in demand due to excellent results due to time and cost-effectiveness.

In a single-step process, ZymeFlow® Decon Technology treats the vessel contents whilst eliminating pyrophoric iron sulphide (FeS) and hydrogen sulphide (H2S), and liberating LEL and benzene to enable fast and safe vessel entry.

The dynamic family of chemistry utilised is non-toxic, non-hazardous, biodegradable, wastewater friendly, near neutral pH and compatible with all metallurgies and process equipment – an attractive option in a range of environments from single vessel decontamination to full plant shutdowns due to its ability to reduce turnaround times.

© Supplied by Denholm Environmenta
Brian Ritchie, managing director, Denholm Environmental.

Commenting on the news, Denholm Environmental managing director Brian Ritchie said: “Our wealth of specialist experience combined with the benefits of ZymeFlow® Decon Technology is resulting in increasing demand which continues to gather pace, not least due to the time and cost savings which can be brought to client projects.

“We are proud to be the chosen exclusive UK licensee and our relationship with ZymeFlow® Decon Technology stretches back some 15 years.

“It continues to provide the bedrock for the development of our portfolio of services, set apart by its unrivalled level of success and environmental consciousness.”

Denholm Environmental is a leading one-stop, turnkey provider of specialist industrial services, liquid waste management and decontamination solutions to the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, utilities, brewing and distilling, marine, construction and aquaculture industries including general commercial and domestic clients.

It works closely with customers to provide bespoke, uncompromising solutions which give the option to combine services while considering key issues such as cost and schedule delivery.

The company uses state-of-the-art equipment backed by experienced, professional technicians and operatives to deliver solutions which are always tailored to the requirements of each client to ensure a professional service.

To find out more, call +44 (0) 1467 629933 or +44 (0) 1349 854454 or +44 (0) 1324 665577 or +44 (0) 01228 672300 email inverurie@denholm-enviro.com or visit www.denholm-enviro.com

