Decon firm’s milestone in North Sea operation

A world-class name in specialist industrial services, specialist waste management services and process decontamination has marked another milestone thanks to the completion of its first ever turnkey project in the North Sea.

The scope of work involved the non-intrusive decontamination of a large coalescer vessel followed by full sand removal for a new customer as part of their offshore North Sea operations. The project achieved significant front-end time improvements regarding the removal of gases and hydrocarbon content to allow quicker manned entry using a proven chemical process which allowed the client to step away from incumbent purging and de-inventory methods in favour of ZymeFlow® Decon Technology.

The success of the project now means that further work is planned to cover similar processes over the remainder of this year and next year at different offshore locations for the same client.

Denholm Environmental is the approved, exclusive UK license holder for ZymeFlow® Decon Technology, a patented formulation, single step decontamination system for use in a range of production, refining and petrochemical applications which is in demand due to excellent results due to time and cost-effectiveness.

In a single-step process, ZymeFlow® Decon Technology treats the vessel contents whilst eliminating pyrophoric iron sulphide (FeS) and hydrogen sulphide (H2S), and liberating LEL and benzene to enable fast and safe vessel entry.

The dynamic family of chemistry utilised is non-toxic, non-hazardous, biodegradable, wastewater friendly, near neutral pH and compatible with all metallurgies and process equipment – an attractive option in a range of environments from single vessel decontamination to full plant shutdowns due to its ability to reduce turnaround times.

Commenting on the news, Denholm Environmental managing director Brian Ritchie said: “Our wealth of specialist experience combined with the benefits of ZymeFlow® Decon Technology is resulting in increasing demand which continues to gather pace, not least due to the time and cost savings which can be brought to client projects.

“We are proud to be the chosen exclusive UK licensee and our relationship with ZymeFlow® Decon Technology stretches back some 15 years.

“It continues to provide the bedrock for the development of our portfolio of services, set apart by its unrivalled level of success and environmental consciousness.”

Denholm Environmental is a leading one-stop, turnkey provider of specialist industrial services, liquid waste management and decontamination solutions to the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, utilities, brewing and distilling, marine, construction and aquaculture industries including general commercial and domestic clients.

It works closely with customers to provide bespoke, uncompromising solutions which give the option to combine services while considering key issues such as cost and schedule delivery.

The company uses state-of-the-art equipment backed by experienced, professional technicians and operatives to deliver solutions which are always tailored to the requirements of each client to ensure a professional service.

