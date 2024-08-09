Leading the way with sustainable practices

In alignment with ONS 2024’s transformative future theme, Expro leads the energy sector with innovative, sustainable practices and forward-thinking solutions, building on previous discussions about CO2 storage, reservoir appraisal and data acquisition.

This article highlights Expro Norway’s extensive capabilities and long-standing support for the energy industry.

As we move towards a future driven by renewable energies and engineered carbon removal tools like Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), Expro remain committed to both envisioning and actively working towards these goals with advanced technology and sustainable practices.

With a robust presence in Europe for over 50 years, Expro has a distinguished record in Norway, supporting numerous oil, gas and decarbonisation projects. Well-positioned to support future CCUS and renewable energy initiatives, Expro Norway stands as a pillar of expertise and reliability.

Expro Norway operates from three strategic locations, each tailored to specific service offerings. The area headquarters in Tananger focus on well testing, subsea services, and well intervention, designed for high operational efficiency and sustainability.

© Supplied by Expro

This facility uses climate-neutral district heating from local waste resources, features energy optimisation management, numerous electric vehicle charging stations, and plans for solar panel installation, aiming to make Tananger the first Expro facility globally to achieve self-sufficiency in heating and electricity.

The Sandnes facility, purpose-built in 2011, is a premier centre for well construction, offering casing and tubular running services, well drilling technologies, and cementation services. It epitomises excellence in well construction and operational support.

The Haugesund base integrates high-quality services with extensive research and development, providing global technical support and chemistry analysis. Equipped with cutting-edge analysis equipment and staffed by expert engineers and chemists, it is a hub of innovation and precision in oilfield and environmental fluids analysis.

By maintaining these state-of-the-art facilities and focusing on sustainability, Expro Norway is supporting the current needs of the energy sector and well-positioned to lead in the future of CCUS and renewable energy projects.

Enviable CCUS Track record

Expro has been actively involved in CCUS globally for over a decade, gaining invaluable experience in executing operations with excellent results. With Norway leading the way in terms of CCUS operational projects, Expro has provided fluid sampling and analysis services for the Snøhvit project since 2005, from offshore reservoir appraisal through to continuous monitoring at the onshore gas separation facility.

In 2020, Expro delivered an integrated well testing solution for a critical appraisal well test on the flagship Northern Lights project. Test data from this project provided critical contributions to the field development plan and final investment decision.

Dynamic well test data and accurate fluid characterisation support the creation of geological, injection, and storage models, enabling operators to derisk operations and enhance future projects.

Expro’s Chief Operating Officer, Alistair Geddes said: “We are immensely proud of the Norwegian team and our state-of-the-art facilities. Their demonstrated commitment to sustainability uniquely position them, and Expro as a whole, to support in the industry’s decarbonisation goals.

“We believe that advancing our sustainable energy solutions is a key enabler to support our own and our clients’ net zero objectives, allowing us to fulfil our role as a true citizen of the world.”

Expro will be at ONS 2024 in Stavanger, Norway from 26-29 August, 2024 – booth #2200.