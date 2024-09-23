Discover how International School Aberdeen inspires lifelong learners and global citizenship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Discover how International School Aberdeen inspires lifelong learners and global citizenship

Presented by International School Aberdeen (ISA)
23/09/2024, 2:21 pm
© Supplied by ISAfive girls smile while leaning over a barrier in a play area

Families are invited to explore what the north-east’s only international school has to offer during its upcoming Open Day.

International School Aberdeen (ISA) is preparing to welcome local and expat families to its next Middle and High School Open Day taking place on Thursday September 26.

ISA Open Days are a great opportunity for prospective students to step into the world of an independent, international school, just ten minutes from Aberdeen city centre.

ISA’s Middle and High School welcomes children aged 10 to 18 with next week’s Open Day. It provides the ideal chance for families to see for themselves the level of care that makes ISA special, not just for expat students new to Scotland but also for local families looking for something different when it comes to their child’s learning journey.

Hugely proud of its roots firmly embedded in the north-east where city meets country, ISA serves an internationally diverse student body through a partnership of excellent staff, committed parents and an involved community.

ISA is the only school in the north-east to offer the IB (International Baccalaureate) Diploma for High School students, offering a different approach to education.

Guided by the values of the IB, an ISA education supports inclusion, celebrates diversity and nurtures well-being, creating a community of thriving global citizens.

Notably, ISA is also the only Aberdeen independent school with its own on-site sports facilities, including a 25m swimming pool, tennis courts and football pitches, all based at the ISA campus on North Deeside Road.

Families will also be able to tour the theatre, three-storey library, state of the art science and design labs as well as the spacious classrooms and outdoor learning spaces.

Aside from first-rate facilities, at the top of the list for families choosing a school is always the level of care their child will receive to support their learning.

ISA’s Middle and High School Principal, Stuart MacAlpine, will welcome interested families and provide a firsthand, honest insight into life at the school.

“ISA is a very special place and truly a must-see school,” said Stuart. “Our dedicated Middle and High School Open Day offers a fantastic opportunity for families to experience firsthand what student life is like here.

At ISA, we encourage students to embrace a unique learning environment, driven by a culture that values them as individuals.

We promote a strong sense of belonging for every child and inspire them to grow and succeed. Middle and High School are crucial years, both academically and as a time when young adults are discovering who they are and where they fit in the world.

To find out how your child will thrive, thanks to the foundations of care from the roots of an independent, international approach to education at a locally based school, visit ISA’s website to find details on the Middle and High School Open Day on Thursday September 26 from 10am – 12pm.

