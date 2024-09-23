Discover how International School Aberdeen inspires lifelong learners and global citizenship

Families are invited to explore what the north-east’s only international school has to offer during its upcoming Open Day.

International School Aberdeen (ISA) is preparing to welcome local and expat families to its next Middle and High School Open Day taking place on Thursday September 26.

ISA Open Days are a great opportunity for prospective students to step into the world of an independent, international school, just ten minutes from Aberdeen city centre.

ISA’s Middle and High School welcomes children aged 10 to 18 with next week’s Open Day. It provides the ideal chance for families to see for themselves the level of care that makes ISA special, not just for expat students new to Scotland but also for local families looking for something different when it comes to their child’s learning journey.

Hugely proud of its roots firmly embedded in the north-east where city meets country, ISA serves an internationally diverse student body through a partnership of excellent staff, committed parents and an involved community.

ISA is the only school in the north-east to offer the IB (International Baccalaureate) Diploma for High School students, offering a different approach to education.

Guided by the values of the IB, an ISA education supports inclusion, celebrates diversity and nurtures well-being, creating a community of thriving global citizens.

Notably, ISA is also the only Aberdeen independent school with its own on-site sports facilities, including a 25m swimming pool, tennis courts and football pitches, all based at the ISA campus on North Deeside Road.

Families will also be able to tour the theatre, three-storey library, state of the art science and design labs as well as the spacious classrooms and outdoor learning spaces.

Aside from first-rate facilities, at the top of the list for families choosing a school is always the level of care their child will receive to support their learning.

ISA’s Middle and High School Principal, Stuart MacAlpine, will welcome interested families and provide a firsthand, honest insight into life at the school.

“ISA is a very special place and truly a must-see school,” said Stuart. “Our dedicated Middle and High School Open Day offers a fantastic opportunity for families to experience firsthand what student life is like here.

At ISA, we encourage students to embrace a unique learning environment, driven by a culture that values them as individuals. We promote a strong sense of belonging for every child and inspire them to grow and succeed. Middle and High School are crucial years, both academically and as a time when young adults are discovering who they are and where they fit in the world.

To find out how your child will thrive, thanks to the foundations of care from the roots of an independent, international approach to education at a locally based school, visit ISA’s website to find details on the Middle and High School Open Day on Thursday September 26 from 10am – 12pm.