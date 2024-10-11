Are industrial apps key to our energy future?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are industrial apps key to our energy future?

By By Allan Merritt, CEO, Arnlea
11/10/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ArnleaHIGH STAKES: Industrial apps are set to redefine operational excellence.
Aberdeen, the “oil and gas capital of Europe”, is facing a defining moment. As we stand on the brink of a renewable energy revolution, the opportunity ahead is not just to transition but to fundamentally reshape how we operate.

At Arnlea, we believe that industrial apps – technology born from our city’s deep expertise in hazardous environments – will be a driving force that ensures Aberdeen leads the global charge into renewables. This isn’t just about change, it’s about creating a smarter, safer, and more efficient future.

For decades, our region has operated under some of the world’s strictest regulatory frameworks. The same will be true in renewables, but with even greater scrutiny on safety, environmental impact, and operational integrity. The challenge is not only to meet these standards, but to exceed them. And that’s where industrial apps come in. Nexar, our Ex inspection software, was designed to automate complex, high-stakes processes in hazardous areas. But it’s more than a compliance tool – it’s a game-changer. It shifts how businesses think about safety, enabling them to proactively prevent failures rather than simply react to them.

Compliance isn’t just a box to tick; it’s a competitive edge. Companies that embrace industrial apps to ensure they’re operating within regulatory boundaries also unlock powerful benefits: streamlined operations, faster decision-making, and fewer costly shutdowns. Nexar offers businesses peace of mind in this high-stakes environment, turning the focus from firefighting to innovation.

Then there’s the cost factor. Every hour of downtime, every misstep in procurement, every compliance failure is a blow to the bottom line. Industrial apps eliminate inefficiencies and reduce overheads, delivering savings that can be reinvested into innovation and growth. Nexar helps companies not just survive but thrive during this energy transition.

Aberdeen isn’t just moving into renewables – we’re shaping the future of energy. And as CEO of Arnlea, I see industrial apps as a catalyst for that transformation. They’re not just tools; they’re strategic enablers.

This is our chance to redefine what operational excellence looks like in the 21st century. The companies that seize this moment won’t just lead the renewables revolution – they’ll define it.

