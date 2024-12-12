Software pioneer harnesses AI to usher in new era for risk assessment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Promoted

Software pioneer harnesses AI to usher in new era for risk assessment

Salus Technical launches Copilots: an AI service designed to enhance safety standards via higher quality, more efficient and consistent risk assessments
By Presented by Salus Technical
12/12/2024, 10:05 am Updated: 12/12/2024, 10:38 am
© Supplied by Salus TechnicalSalus Technical founder and managing director David Jamieson.
Salus Technical founder and managing director David Jamieson.

With many assets in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) now well beyond their original design life, a well-documented skill shortage, and squeeze on investments, there is a recognised need to address safety challenges across the energy sector.

In response to this, Aberdeen-headquartered process-safety firm, Salus Technical, has developed Salus Copilots – a software programme service using the latest AI technologies to support teams carrying out risk assessments.

Following a successful pilot project, Salus Copilots is now being used by an operator of over 500 offshore wells, many of which are nearing the end of their design life.

The global multi-energy firm has now trained their entire wells team to use Copilots to support risk assessments for their offshore wells impairments.

The new business unit is set to double Salus Technical’s turnover of £1M within three years, and potentially lead to the creation of four new North-east based jobs.

Salus Technical currently employs a team of 11 in their Aberdeen office.

Salus Copilots leverages AI technology to augment the role of people, improving the quality and consistency of risk assessments, whilst reducing timescales by around 50%.

Copilots works by sourcing all relevant past incidents, standards and regulations, using this information to prompt questions or offer up relevant details to users.

Crucially it does not make any decisions or perform any of the risk assessment actions – these remain the responsibility of the staff members involved.

Copilots and offshore inspections

Salus Technical Founder and Managing Director, David Jamieson, said: “Currently, around 25% of offshore inspections are falling substantially below the standard expected by the regulators, with unplanned hydrocarbon releases taking place once every five days.

Salus Technical AI tool © Supplied by Salus Technical
Salus Technical founder and managing director David Jamieson.

“Simultaneously we have fewer and fewer resources – both financial and human – to improve this record, which inevitably heightens the risk of major accidents.

“My team and I set out to develop a solution that could be implemented regardless of these challenges, helping people to deliver higher quality risk assessments, more consistent risk assessments, performed in less time.

“This is a real a shift in the way that we work, for the greater good.

“By giving the correct information directly to users, the programme reduces time taken by 50%, and so facilitates greater opportunities for people to apply their specialist knowledge, experience and judgement to the process.

“The AI technology inherently maintains quality consistency and efficiency in risk assessments across the board.

“We describe it as akin to having the best engineer you’ve ever worked with, in the room with you, for every minute of every risk assessment.”

Salus Technical

The award-winning company hosted a hackathon in 2023, during which the Salus team worked on building HAZOP AI – a demo product using AI to help streamline the HAZOP process.

Over 80 companies worldwide booked a demo, and Salus went on to work with one of those to build the new product.

The Salus Technical team have also developed their own internal IP, which allows them to build, test and update advanced AI tools with ease.

David explains: “It’s incredibly difficult to build AI-enabled tools which achieve and maintain the highest levels of accuracy, so by developing our own internal IP we can ensure that our products remain of the highest quality.

“It was equally important to us to build the software with the user-experience in mind.

“Based on a ‘drag-and-drop’ model, Salus Copilots can be operated without any coding expertise.

“We have married all of our years of experience as engineers, with our developers’ leading-edge AI expertise to create a product that is as effective as it is straightforward to implement, use and update.

“Our ultimate goal is preventing major accidents on offshore assets – by using the latest technology to support our people, rather than replace them, we are making great strides towards this.”

Recommended for you

Tags