Salus Technical unveils AI tool designed to help with North Sea safety studies

Safety firm Salus Technical has successfully launched a working prototype of its artificial intelligence (AI) tool.

Hailed as “revolutionary” by the Aberdeen-based company, HAZOP AI is designed for hazard and operability studies (HAZOP) across all major high risk industries.

It prompts users to consider perils they may have missed, helps in answering questions and provides guidance on good practice, as well as past incidents with relevant learnings

One of the main aims of the tool is to reduce the time taken to complete a HAZOP by 50%, whilst increasing quality and consistency.

Following a successful product demonstration involving over 30 companies globally, Salus set about completing a working prototype of HAZOP AI in the space of a week.

Company founder and managing director David Jamieson said: “Saving lives in hazardous environments is at the very core of all that we do, and that is why it was crucial for us to complete HAZOP AI and have the working version ready for use in this short timeframe.

“I am immensely proud of what the team achieved, and I welcome as many people as possible to trial the tool which will give individuals an insight into the potential future use of AI in HAZOPs. It is one of the most important exercises done to identify the sources of major accidents and utilising the latest technology should only enhance the role of people, not replace them.”

Salus Technical has “invested heavily” in AI in the process safety space, and is currently working with several clients to develop bespoke tools.

While the use of AI is currently a hotly debated issue, this is the first time it has been used in this way for offshore process safety.

And Mr Jamieson believes that the creation of HAZOP AI is an opportunity for the North Sea to lead the way on process safety.

Mr Jamieson added: “We know that a single solution may not fit every business and therefore, the real value lies in building bespoke products. We are delighted that so many organisations have already shown an interest in HAZOP AI, and with this, we hope to partner with several operators to build bespoke tools.”