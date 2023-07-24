Salus Technical unveils AI tool designed to help with North Sea safety studies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Salus Technical unveils AI tool designed to help with North Sea safety studies

Aberdeen safety firm Salus Technical has successfully launched a working prototype of its artificial intelligence (AI) tool.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
25/07/2023, 12:01 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Salus TechnicalSalus Technical AI tool
Salus Technical founder and managing director David Jamieson.

Safety firm Salus Technical has successfully launched a working prototype of its artificial intelligence (AI) tool.

Hailed as “revolutionary” by the Aberdeen-based company, HAZOP AI is designed for hazard and operability studies (HAZOP) across all major high risk industries.

It prompts users to consider perils they may have missed, helps in answering questions and provides guidance on good practice, as well as past incidents with relevant learnings

One of the main aims of the tool is to reduce the time taken to complete a HAZOP by 50%, whilst increasing quality and consistency.

Following a successful product demonstration involving over 30 companies globally, Salus set about completing a working prototype of HAZOP AI in the space of a week.

Company founder and managing director David Jamieson said: “Saving lives in hazardous environments is at the very core of all that we do, and that is why it was crucial for us to complete HAZOP AI and have the working version ready for use in this short timeframe.

“I am immensely proud of what the team achieved, and I welcome as many people as possible to trial the tool which will give individuals an insight into the potential future use of AI in HAZOPs.  It is one of the most important exercises done to identify the sources of major accidents and utilising the latest technology should only enhance the role of people, not replace them.”

Salus Technical has “invested heavily” in AI in the process safety space, and is currently working with several clients to develop bespoke tools.

While the use of AI is currently a hotly debated issue, this is the first time it has been used in this way for offshore process safety.

And Mr Jamieson believes that the creation of HAZOP AI is an opportunity for the North Sea to lead the way on process safety.

Mr Jamieson added: “We know that a single solution may not fit every business and therefore, the real value lies in building bespoke products.  We are delighted that so many organisations have already shown an interest in HAZOP AI, and with this, we hope to partner with several operators to build bespoke tools.”

