Vattenfall appoints new UK country head

Vattenfall has appointed Claus Wattendrup as its new UK country head.

Mr Wattendrup is currently Vattenfall’s vice-president for solar and batteries. He will continue in this role alongside the UK country head position, which he will take up in September 2024.

In his role, Mr Wattendrup responsibilities will include leading on corporate governance rather than business development.

Mr Wattendrup has worked at Vattenfall for over 15 years, having started in 2009 as the company’s director for offshore wind, a position he held until 2014.

He replaces Lisa Christie, who was fulfilling the role of UK country head on an interim basis. She will now fully focus on her role as director for public and regulatory affairs in the UK.

Announcing the appointment, Vattenfall CEO Anna Borg said: “Claus will bring his vast experience in the energy industry and as a senior leader to the UK, strengthening our presence in this core market and working towards freedom from fossil fuels.”

Mr Wattendrup said: “The UK is a very important market for Vattenfall and I’m hugely excited to have this opportunity to support our teams here developing renewable generation, electrification and district heating.

“Now is the time for action, so Vattenfall will continue to be a key partner on the journey to deliver a clean energy transition.”

Vattenfall’s renewables operations in the UK have suffered setbacks in recent months.

Last year, the company backed out of its 1.4GW Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm as rising interest rates and inflation pushed up the price of the project by around 40%.

This resulted in Vattenfall taking a SEK 5.5 billion (£408 million) impairment on its earnings.

RWE later purchased the project from Vattenfall as part of a £963m purchase of the larger 4.2GW Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone.

In addition, Vattenfall also cancelled its HT1 trial project to develop hydrogen at the Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm, stating it was “no longer an efficient use of resources” due to industry advances.