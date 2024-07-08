Vattenfall appoints new UK country head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Vattenfall appoints new UK country head

By Michael Behr
08/07/2024, 3:41 pm
© Supplied by VattenfallClaus Wattendrup will become UK country head at Vattenfall in September this year after serving as the company for the last 15 years.
Vattenfall UK country head Claus Wattendrup

Vattenfall has appointed Claus Wattendrup as its new UK country head.

Mr Wattendrup is currently Vattenfall’s vice-president for solar and batteries. He will continue in this role alongside the UK country head position, which he will take up in September 2024.

In his role, Mr Wattendrup responsibilities will include leading on corporate governance rather than business development.

Mr Wattendrup has worked at Vattenfall for over 15 years, having started in 2009 as the company’s director for offshore wind, a position he held until 2014.

He replaces Lisa Christie, who was fulfilling the role of UK country head on an interim basis. She will now fully focus on her role as director for public and regulatory affairs in the UK.

Announcing the appointment, Vattenfall CEO Anna Borg said: “Claus will bring his vast experience in the energy industry and as a senior leader to the UK, strengthening our presence in this core market and working towards freedom from fossil fuels.”

Mr Wattendrup said: “The UK is a very important market for Vattenfall and I’m hugely excited to have this opportunity to support our teams here developing renewable generation, electrification and district heating.

“Now is the time for action, so Vattenfall will continue to be a key partner on the journey to deliver a clean energy transition.”

Vattenfall’s renewables operations in the UK have suffered setbacks in recent months.

Last year, the company backed out of its 1.4GW Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm as rising interest rates and inflation pushed up the price of the project by around 40%.

This resulted in Vattenfall taking a SEK 5.5 billion (£408 million) impairment on its earnings.

RWE later purchased the project from Vattenfall as part of a £963m purchase of the larger 4.2GW Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone.

In addition, Vattenfall also cancelled its HT1 trial project to develop hydrogen at the Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm, stating it was “no longer an efficient use of resources” due to industry advances.

