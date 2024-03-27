RWE completes Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone purchase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

RWE completes Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone purchase

By Michael Behr
27/03/2024, 2:22 pm
© Supplied by RWERWE has completed its £963 million purchase of the 4.2GW Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone from Vattenfall
Norfolk Vanguard East

RWE has completed its £963 million purchase of the 4.2GW Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone from Vattenfall.

The deal ensures continued development of the Norfolk Zone, which will produce clean power for over 4mn homes across the UK.

Vattenfall will record a capital gain from the transaction, the exact amount to be communicated in the forthcoming interim report for January-March 2024.

The Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone comprises three fully consented wind farms – Norfolk Boreas, Norfolk Vanguard West and Norfolk Vanguard East, each with a planned capacity of 1.4GW.

The three projects are well progressed in the permitting process, having secured key consents including seabed rights, grid connections and Development Consent Orders.

The Norfolk Vanguard West and Norfolk Vanguard East projects are most advanced, having secured the procurement of most key components.

The next milestone in the development of the Norfolk Vanguard West and the Norfolk Vanguard East projects is to secure a contract for difference (CfD) in one of the upcoming auctions.

RWE will resume the development of the Norfolk Boreas project, which was previously halted.

The companies originally struck the deal in December last year.

As a next step, the RWE Norfolk team will work on securing preferred supplier agreements for all key components and will then enter the project in a CfD auction at a later date.

Continued engagement with key delivery partners and with local businesses in East Anglia will deliver a seamless transition of work from Vattenfall to RWE as the zone is developed.

Sven Utermohlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, stated: “Over the past 13 years, the Norfolk team has done a great job in developing the three offshore wind projects. I am very happy to welcome them to our global offshore wind team and we will rely on their expertise to take forward the projects’ delivery in one of the world’s most attractive regions for offshore wind.

“Equally, I am looking forward to continuing the work with our supply chain partners. I’d also like to thank the Vattenfall team and The Crown Estate for their work in facilitating a smooth handover of the Norfolk projects to ensure a seamless transition.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts