Vattenfall calls off Norfolk Boreas due to rising costs

The Swedish energy firm, Vattenfall, has called off its development of the UK offshore wind power project Norfolk Boreas, due to rising costs.

The company said in its half-year report: “This development affects future profitability and means that Vattenfall makes an impairment for wind power in Norfolk, UK, with a total impact on earnings of SEK 5.5 billion.”

Vattenfall has confirmed that it “decided to stop the development of Norfolk Boreas in its current form” and will “examine the best way forward for the entire Norfolk Zone.”

The Norfolk zone also includes Vattenfall’s Norfolk Vanguard project.

Vattenfall told its shareholders in its second quarter results: “Although demand for fossil-free electricity is greater than ever, the market for offshore wind power is challenging.

“Higher inflation and capital costs are affecting the entire energy sector, but the geopolitical situation has made offshore wind and its supply chain particularly vulnerable.

“Overall, we see cost increases up to 40%.”

In late 2021 the huge Norfolk Boreas wind farm was given the green light by the UK Government.

At the time of its approval, Vattenfall said the development held the potential to power almost two million UK homes.

More than 80 parish councils across Norfolk had banded together in objection to the wind farm over concerns to the environment, towns and villages as underground cable works get underway.

However, Vattenfall defended its project saying the 1.8gigawatt (GW) project, 45miles from shore, would bring a “wealth of supply chain opportunities” to the region.