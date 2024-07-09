Aberdeen’s MDL opens Paris office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

Aberdeen’s MDL opens Paris office

Aberdeen's back deck specialist Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) has set its sights on growing more business through Europe's EPIC subsea hub.
By Erikka Askeland
09/07/2024, 4:11 pm
© Supplied by MDLCEO Derek Smith and El Hadji Gano, MDL key account Manager - Europe
Ooh la-la - MDL CEO Derek Smith welcomes El Hadji Gano, who joined the company as key account manager - Europe, at its new office in Paris, France.

Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) has expanded its European footprint with the opening of a new office in Paris.

The new location further strengthens the company’s ability to provide support to clients based in the French capital’s subsea engineering, procurement, installation, and construction (EPIC) hub where the likes of Technip, Subsea 7, Saipem target operations in West of Africa and other areas.

Heading the new office is El Hadji Gano, who joined the company as key account manager – Europe. Previously he worked for fellow Aberdeenshire firm, Ace Winches, which was bought out by Ashtead Technology in a £53m deal last year.

El Hadji brings with him over 16 years of experience in winch and lifting solutions, with a proven track record of driving business growth in the offshore sector.

El Hadji said: “I am impressed by the company’s advancements in technology and the development of new solutions for the energy sector.

“As a key account manager for Europe, I am excited to work with a dynamic and enthusiastic team whose goal is to find cost-effective solutions for our clients.”

Andrew Blaquiere
Andrew Blaquiere

Andrew Blaquiere, MDL managing director, described the firm’s new recruit as a “solution-oriented expert” with a “deep understanding of the European market”.

He added: “This expansion into one of Europe’s major maritime hubs, combined with our second King’s Award for Enterprise in international trade this year, underscores our dedication to excellence in supporting clients worldwide in solving their project challenges.

“By establishing a presence in Paris, we enhance our ability to support both traditional and renewable energy markets – the latter reflected in another recent recognition, our Fit for Offshore Renewables status.”

Founded by CEO Derek Smith in 1999, MDL provides its global energy clients with a tailored back-deck consultancy, offering a full suite of SURF handling equipment for sale or hire as well as personnel packages from its bases in the UK, Europe and the Americas – USA and Brazil.

Recently the firm invested over £7million to expand its flexlay asset range following a surge in overseas orders as well as long-term contracts with established clients.

The firm recently moved to new premises in Gateway Business Park, Aberdeen, to accommodate a doubling of staff numbers since the company’s last move to Westhill in 2020. The firm maintains its quayside storage facilities and an operations centre in Peterhead.

It is also the only company in the pipelay rental market to supply DNV/Lloyd’s design-verified equipment.

Recommended for you

Tags