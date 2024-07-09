Aberdeen’s MDL opens Paris office

Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) has expanded its European footprint with the opening of a new office in Paris.

The new location further strengthens the company’s ability to provide support to clients based in the French capital’s subsea engineering, procurement, installation, and construction (EPIC) hub where the likes of Technip, Subsea 7, Saipem target operations in West of Africa and other areas.

Heading the new office is El Hadji Gano, who joined the company as key account manager – Europe. Previously he worked for fellow Aberdeenshire firm, Ace Winches, which was bought out by Ashtead Technology in a £53m deal last year.

El Hadji brings with him over 16 years of experience in winch and lifting solutions, with a proven track record of driving business growth in the offshore sector.

El Hadji said: “I am impressed by the company’s advancements in technology and the development of new solutions for the energy sector.

“As a key account manager for Europe, I am excited to work with a dynamic and enthusiastic team whose goal is to find cost-effective solutions for our clients.”

Andrew Blaquiere, MDL managing director, described the firm’s new recruit as a “solution-oriented expert” with a “deep understanding of the European market”.

He added: “This expansion into one of Europe’s major maritime hubs, combined with our second King’s Award for Enterprise in international trade this year, underscores our dedication to excellence in supporting clients worldwide in solving their project challenges.

“By establishing a presence in Paris, we enhance our ability to support both traditional and renewable energy markets – the latter reflected in another recent recognition, our Fit for Offshore Renewables status.”

Founded by CEO Derek Smith in 1999, MDL provides its global energy clients with a tailored back-deck consultancy, offering a full suite of SURF handling equipment for sale or hire as well as personnel packages from its bases in the UK, Europe and the Americas – USA and Brazil.

Recently the firm invested over £7million to expand its flexlay asset range following a surge in overseas orders as well as long-term contracts with established clients.

The firm recently moved to new premises in Gateway Business Park, Aberdeen, to accommodate a doubling of staff numbers since the company’s last move to Westhill in 2020. The firm maintains its quayside storage facilities and an operations centre in Peterhead.

It is also the only company in the pipelay rental market to supply DNV/Lloyd’s design-verified equipment.