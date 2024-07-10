Chris Stark to front UK Gov ‘Mission Control’ to cut emissions

Chris Stark, former chief executive of the Climate Change Committee, will take charge of the UK government’s newly announced Mission Control.

This initiative will act as a “control centre to turbocharge the government’s mission to provide Britain with cheaper and clean power by 2030,” a government statement said.

Mission Control will have a “relentless” focus on cutting emissions and will work with the regulator Ofgem, the National Grid and the Electricity System Operator.

Alongside its industry partners, Mission Control will focus on overcoming the obstacles facing green energy developers in the UK.

The government has said this will speed up the connection of new power infrastructure to the grid.

Currently, this is an issue facing the sector as grid connection waiting times can be as long as 15 years in the UK.

John Pettigrew, chief executive of National Grid said: “Accelerating the decarbonisation of the UK’s energy system is critical to bring bills down in the long term, create new jobs and unlock economic growth across the country.

“Innovation, collaboration and urgency are key to achieving this, and we’re looking forward to working closely with government, Ofgem and industry stakeholders as part of the government’s Mission Control.”

Mr Stark added: “Tackling the climate crisis and accelerating the transition to clean power is the country’s biggest challenge, and its greatest opportunity.

“By taking action now, we can put the UK at the forefront of the global race to net zero – driving down our carbon emissions but also cutting bills for households.

“It is a privilege to head up this work alongside the country’s top energy experts who will make this mission a reality.”

‘Years of underinvestment has left our country suffering’

Mr Stark served as chief executive of the Climate Change Committee for six years, taking charge in April 2018.

He was also the director of energy and climate change in the Scottish Government from May 2016 to April 2018.

Mr Stark’s appointment was announced by newly appointed energy secretary Ed Miliband.

Ed Miliband set out his key priorities soon after taking up the job following last week’s general election.

In a letter to staff at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Mr Miliband said the department will be “at the heart” of the new Labour government’s agenda.

© PA

On the appointment of Chris Stark, Mr Miliband commented: “Years of underinvestment has left our country suffering energy insecurity, with working people paying the price through their energy bills and a cost-of-living crisis.

“That cannot happen again. This new Mission Control centre, benefitting from the expertise and experience of Chris Stark’s leadership – and bringing together the brightest and best in the national interest – will have a laser-like focus on delivering our mission of clean power by 2030.

“Making Britain a clean energy superpower will not only keep bills down, it will also create hundreds of thousands of good jobs, while protecting national security by keeping dictators out of our energy markets. And, of course, it will allow us to play a leading role in tackling the climate crisis.”