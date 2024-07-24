Scotland will lead energy revolution, says Starmer as GB Energy bill introduced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Scotland will lead energy revolution, says Starmer as GB Energy bill introduced

By PA/ Energy Voice reporter
25/07/2024, 12:01 am
© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/ShuKeir Starmer leaves Number 10 for first PMQs in office, London, England, United Kingdom - 24 Jul 2024
Keir Starmer leaves Number 10 for first PMQs in office, London, England, United Kingdom - 24 Jul 2024

Great British Energy will allow Scotland to “lead the clean energy revolution”, Sir Keir Starmer said as further details about the publicly-owned company are set to be announced.

The legislation to create GB Energy will be introduced at Westminster on Thursday, with ministers saying it will secure Scottish industries like offshore wind and hydrogen.

Labour has vowed to create a publicly-owned energy generation company headquartered in Scotland to drive the Government’s goal of making the UK a “clean energy superpower”.

The exact location of the HQ will be revealed “soon”, the Government said.

UK ministers have been in talks with the Scottish Government and Crown Estate Scotland on how GB Energy can help development and investment in Scotland.

They say a new partnership with the Crown Estate could leverage private investment of £60 billion into the UK’s energy infrastructure.

Thursday’s legislation will set out GB Energy’s objectives and ensure it has access to funding. Capitalisation of £8.3 billion has been promised in the current parliamentary session.

The Government says it will have five key functions, including project investment and building up supply chains.

GB Energy

Ahead of the Bill’s introduction, the Prime Minister said: “Scotland will lead the clean energy revolution in the United Kingdom, fuelled by the skills, knowledge, and talented workforce the energy sector here contains.

“That’s why we’re headquartering GB Energy in Scotland, and today’s announcement takes us a step closer to achieving that.

© Supplied by Port of Cromarty Firth
WindFloat turbine in Port of Cromarty Firth.

“Clean energy by 2030, cheaper bills, and good jobs across the country.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “Scotland is the powerhouse of our clean energy mission and Great British Energy will drive forward investment in home-grown energy production and provide benefits to bill payers.

“Greater energy security through Great British Energy will mean less reliance on overseas fossil fuels, boosting our economy and creating more jobs.

“We are also focused on cleaner energy and getting renewables projects online quicker, which is key for our journey to net zero.

“I am pleased we are working closely with the Scottish Government to ensure these benefits are felt by people right across the UK.”

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) welcomed the tie up between the Crown Estate and the much-anticipated GB Energy.

It highlighted that the new government now needs partnerships with industry to put plans into action and kickstart economic growth. It also reiterated calls for a “fiscal climate that promotes investment” in the offshore energy sector.

The body has long campaigned against Labour plans to extend and increase the Energy Profits Levy and scrap tax incentives.

The Office for Budgetary Responsibility says net zero will cost the UK 1.4 trillion, with the lion’s share coming from business.

David Whitehouse © Supplied by OEUK
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse at the Port of Aberdeen.

David Whitehouse chief executive of OEUK : “We welcome the commitment to create GB Energy in partnership with sectors which are critical to the future success of the UK economy.

“Our members share the ambition to accelerate renewable energy projects and create economic value. GB Energy must be a positive step to bring confidence to the market, unlock further private investment and grow the UK’s supply chain.

“We continue to need a fiscal climate that promotes investment in the offshore energy sector to assure a managed transition to clean energy which does not depend on increased imports.

“We’re committed to a partnership between government, industry and our skilled people that is focused on a homegrown energy transition, supporting jobs, growing our world class supply chain and delivering domestic energy security.”

Recommended for you

Tags