Women in New Energy challenge: Ban the ‘manel’

Demand was high to attend the Women in New Energy (WINE) event in Aberdeen last week.

Only in its second year, the event could have sold out twice over. On the day there were over 270 people – most, but not all women – keen to take part in a platform whose aim is to empower women’s growth and leadership in the UK’s energy industry as it transitions to a new, cleaner and better system providing our power, light, heating and transportation needs.

It started off as it meant to go on. BP’s senior vice president of the North Sea Doris Reiter invited alongside her two female and more junior colleagues to discuss their experience and their expectations for the industry in a show of collaboration and mutual support.

It finished with a huge challenge issued to industry event organisers across Scotland: to eradicate all “manels” at energy industry events in Scotland by September 2025.

A manel describes a panel of speakers of all male speakers excluding females. It is a plague on events and there is no excuse for them no matter how reliant on science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) knowledge the subject matter is.

In setting out that we described as a “big, hairy audacious goal” (BHAG), the belief is that through the power of the WINE network and E-FWD, which has launched a parallel community of learning and directory showcasing industry leaders, there will be no more excuses. And event organisers will have access to the best minds in all clean, decarbonising energy sectors who also just happen to be female.

Speak and be heard

The hundreds of attendees far surpassed last year’s inaugural event and attracted support from across the industry. Its format was designed to give everyone the opportunity to speak, be heard as well as to listen.

Tables hosted by the likes of Aker Solutions (OSLO: AKSO), DNV, Kenera Energy Solutions, OPITO, Pinsent Masons, Robert Gordon University and Stats Group offered guests a range of themes to discuss. For example, TMM Recruitment discussed how to get a seat at the boardroom table. Those sitting at tables hosted by Elementz tackled trends shaping the new energy digital ecosystem. Host were then invited to come to the stage to summarise the topics of discussion, which was then opened up to question and debate across the floor.

Ingrid Huldal, director of sustainable energy solutions for Expro (NYSE: XPRO) hosted two tables that included members from the Women in Geothermal (WING) network which brought industry specialists from as far as Cornwall to the event.

Huldal said: “It’s encouraging to see progress, with women now making up 32% of the global energy sector compared to 22% in oil & gas—proof that we can build a more inclusive environment in new energy.

“But here’s the frustration: despite nearly two decades of diversity efforts, some barriers are still holding firm. The ‘broken rung’ remains, support for women returning to their careers is insufficient, and workplace microaggressions continue to hinder progress.

“That said, there’s hope coming from two key areas. First, women are championing other women, and more male allies are stepping up as advocates.

“Most importantly, leadership has evolved. Today, we see fewer autocratic leaders, with authentic and servant leadership styles becoming more common and effective. Leaders are now expected to be good coaches and mentors, lead with authenticity and empathy, and foster a psychologically safe working environment for all. This shift gives me immense hope for the future!

“We know the path forward: make DEI a strategic priority, build grassroots empowerment programs, foster flexible workplaces, and invest in leadership development.”

As part of the preliminary fireside chat, Doris Reiter said when she took her current role leading BP’s North Sea business she was the only woman amongst 20 major energy operators but that now “a few more have joined” her. However she added that more can be done not least as the energy industry looks to bring in new ideas and skills as it moves into new, cleaner energy production

She said: “It is not just about diversity for diversity’s sake. Many studies underpin and say a more diverse workforce is actually good for business.

“Ours is a mature basin and we need the broadest and most diverse thinking that we have.”

She added: “Believing in yourself, believing you can make a difference and building that same belief in others, is the key to taking the leap into new opportunities. And this was at the centre of our conversation today.”

BP production support manager, Anuli Obiaga-Marshall, joined with Reiter for the chat. She said one of the biggest things which has changed in her 17 years in the industry is that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) has become a focus for the industry, and that this is “more than just lip service”.

“Here on stage we have with us Doris, the first female managing director in the North Sea for 60 years. I really do think businesses are putting their money where their mouth is.

“Another thing that has changed in my 17 years is that real focus on energy being hydrocarbon-based to a mix of energy. That is driven by the realisation that the world is our own and we need to look after it.”

She highlighted the importance of mentoring – and it was one of her own mentors who highlighted the importance to her of having a BHAG. “He said you have to start with the end in mind, you have to define your goal, then you build a map of that’s where I am going to, what do I need and who can help me,” she said.

Energy Voice and E-FWD have both committed to the BHAG of eradicating all-male panels at energy industry events in Scotland and challenges others to do the same.

Next year, WINE is likely to be bigger and better. Event co-founders Beena Sharma, chief executive of CCU International and Annabel Sall, chief executive of Think Group, hailed the event’s success and ongoing appeal.

Sharma said: “The 2024 Women in New Energy conference was a phenomenal success, and it was all made possible by the incredible contributions from every attendee and our dedicated partners. It was a day filled with inspiration, collaboration, and meaningful conversations. The purpose of these events is to champion leadership, inclusivity, and the future of our sector and as a result we strive to collectively commit to driving change and empower diverse voices.

“Thank you to our sponsors and all the passionate individuals who are shaping a more inclusive future. This is only just the beginning!”

Sall, whose agency Think PR supported the design and messaging of the events, added: “Creating a strong brand that reflects what Women in New Energy stands for was essential – we wanted to ensure our aspirations for the event and initiative were communicated to the industry from the start.

“As a female business owner and someone that has worked in the sector for 20 years, it is increasingly apparent that WINE already provides an important platform for so many people in different roles and throughout their career. At ThinkPR, we support businesses with their marketing strategy and messaging around the energy transition and see first-hand how important aligning the narrative is for the industry.’

“Witnessing the energy, passion and excitement on Thursday, and the hugely positive feedback from everyone that attended cements how valuable this event is. We are looking ahead at how we build on WINE and support the sector now and in the future.”

