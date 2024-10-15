BP profit warning a bellwether for change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

BP profit warning a bellwether for change

BP PLC (LSE: BP) has warned today that it expects profit margins to slump this quarter due to a fall in oil trading and is instead relying on an unlikely source of growth, electric vehicles, to steady the ship this year.
By Jessica Mills Davies
15/10/2024, 11:34 am Updated: 15/10/2024, 11:36 am
Picture shows; BP interim CEO Murray Auchincloss. Adipec. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 02/10/2023

The oil company told shareholders on Friday that it anticipates an up to $600 million drop in profit from oil refining in the third financial quarter as a result of a fall in demand.

Ahead of its third quarter results announcement at the end of the month, BP said in a trading statement that it expects profit margins for refinery products to decline by $400m to $600, during the quarterly period, and for oil trading to be “weak”.

In its updated guidance for the period, the company said it predicts fuel margins will be broadly flat this quarter as seasonally higher customer volumes were partly “offset by costs”.

Crude

Average Brent crude prices were $80.34 per barrel in the third quarter, down from $84.97 per barrel in the previous financial quarter.

BP guided that its upstream oil production will be lower this quarter than the prior three-month period.

The company also said that although it expects oil production will be slightly higher overall this year, gas and low-carbon energy production will be lower.

This has left the oil company instead relying on the electric vehicle market to make gains in 2024, where it expects to see a rise in profit this year.

Maintaining its full year guidance for 2024, BP said it predicts higher volumes in convenience customers this year and expects growth in its profit margin for its bp pulse electric vehicle charging network

It said it anticipates “bp pulse margin growth” this year while fuel margins “remain sensitive” to supply costs.

Pulse

With fuel and energy security of growing concern, the vehicle market is rapidly changing.

According to the International Energy Agency, electric car sales grew by more than a third in 2023 across the world.

In just five years, electric vehicle sales have surged six-fold globally, with more car registrations for new electric vehicles registered last year in one week than in the whole year in 2013.

IEA figures show that almost 14 million electric cars were sold in 2023, 3.5 million more than a year earlier, a vast majority of which (95%) were sold in China, Europe and the US. That is six times more electric vehicles than were sold in 2018.

More than two-thirds of the electric vehicles sold in the global market are battery electric cars, according to the energy agency.

The market for energy production is also changing fast: the IEA said on Wednesday that half of world’s electricity production will be renewable by 2030, though this is still short of targets.

The agency said renewable fuels, hydrogen and e-fuels account for 15% of the forecasted growth in renewable energy demand this decade.

Transition

Analysts have raised concerns that BP has so far failed to offer clarity about its energy transition targets.

Reports emerged earlier this month that BP’s chief executive Murray Auchincloss intends to scale back the company’s previous goals to decarbonise, which had included a target of cutting oil and gas output 25% by 2030.

In April, the oil company reportedly cut more than a tenth of the headcount at bp pulse as part of the new chief executive’s plans to focus on profitable segments amid investor caution around former CEO Bernard Looney’s plan to transition to low-carbon energy.

These changing times may force the company’s hand as it confronts a quarterly drop in demand for refinery products and anticipated growth in electric vehicles.

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty said on Friday that the general tone of BP’s trading update “appears to be downbeat”.

“Margins in downstream are getting squeezed with refining margins lower, and oil trading revenues lower,” said Kelty. “Softer commodity prices will also impact the performance.”

Analysts observe that BP has offered less granularity in its yearly forecast compared to peers such as Shell (LON: Shel).

“BP performance has lagged below peers as investors aren’t enthused at historic investment in low margin renewables deals,” said Kelty.

BP did not return comment on whether it intends to invest more in electric vehicle charging network bp pulse this year, or on the reported headcount reduction, before publication.

Auchincloss now faces a choice, appease its traditional stalwart investors or capitalise on changing headwinds through market disruption.

