Energy Transition

Peterson Energy Logistics moves into new Marischal Square office

By Michael Behr
22/11/2024, 7:52 am
© Supplied by Peterson Energy LogiMembers of Peterson Energy Logistics at their new office in Marischal Square

Aberdeen’s Peterson Energy Logistics has relocated to a new office at the Granite City’s Marischal Square development.

The move places the company at the heart of Aberdeen while also remaining close to the city’s harbour.

Chief executive at Peterson Energy Logistics Sarah Moore said: “This is an outstanding space which encourages collaboration in an open-plan, welcoming environment with modern infrastructure. We are a proud Aberdeen business and to have a presence in the heart of the city which is at the heart of the energy transition was a real draw for us in choosing to move our UK corporate office, and almost 100 local staff, to Marischal Square.”

Peterson Energy Logistics saw strong growth in turnover and profits last year as it grew its footprint in the renewable energy and nuclear sectors.

Its 2023 results included “significant” revenue from a contract supporting Vestas in the onshore development of the Viking Wind Farm in Shetland.

The company also a won a contract this year to provide logistics support for RWE’s Sofia Offshore Wind Farm project.

The group added two joint managing directors recently to “address the complex needs” of UK-wide customers.

Councillor Alex McLellan, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener, said: “It is great that Peterson Energy Logistics have moved to Marischal Square, the environmentally friendly office space at the heart of the city centre of Aberdeen, whilst also remaining close to the harbour.”

