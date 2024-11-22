Power Moves: National Grid’s chief strategy officer and more

Steve Smith has been appointed as National Grid’s chief strategy and regulation officer.

Smith will lead the company’s work on future strategy and regulation across the US and UK.

In addition, he will sit on National Grid’s executive committee and report to group CEO John Pettigrew.

Smith has been leading this work on an interim basis since August 2024, following Ben Wilson’s move to lead National Grid Ventures. His appointment is effective immediately.

National Grid previously revealed plans to raise £6.8 billion of capital to fund a massive investment programme to help overhaul Britain’s power network.

As part of a two-part interview series with Energy Voice, Smith’s predecessor explored some of the challenges and opportunities around National Grid’s future strategy.

Smith said: “The strategy and regulation teams already deliver outstanding work to ensure National Grid is set up for success and that we continue to put our customers first. I am very much looking forward to continuing to build on this, as I take up the role on a permanent basis.”

Pettigrew added: “As we work to deliver on our ambitious investment plans, which will see us deploy £60bn of capital over the next five years, the strategy and regulation teams will play a key role in making sure this investment drives economic growth, jobs and decarbonisation.

“Steve’s outstanding leadership and depth of experience will further strengthen our executive team as we lead the sector in driving the energy transition forwards.”

© Supplied by Wallace Whittle

Nick Hayes, Monika Munzinger and George Rowberry have joined environmental engineering consultancy Wallace Whittle.

The trio’s move from built environment consultancy Ridge adds to the company’s existing sustainability team, which Hayes will lead, and will help drive the growth of the company’s ESG offering.

A key part of Wallace Whittle’s service will be to advise clients against a range of criteria beyond a purely environmental focus.

Wallace Whittle managing director Allan McGill said: “Attracting a team of this calibre shows the quality and expertise of our existing offering, as well as the ambition we have to create the most comprehensive and trusted ESG service in the market.

“Nick, Monika and George bring a phenomenal level of talent and experience to our business and we’re really excited to have them on board.”

© Supplied by Camm-Pro

Mike McBain has been appointed to the newly created position of business development manager at Newmachar-based Camm-Pro.

McBain will be working closely with the existing management team to build awareness of the Camm-Pro brand, both in its UKCS heartland, and globally.

This year saw the group land a multimillion-pound contract with BP to build a new pipeline on Shetland, which will help the boost its headcount by 25%.

He said: “During my time in the industry I have gained a real appreciation of the challenges and pressures faced by operators, and learned about the vital role that service companies play in supporting them to deliver.

“Camm-Pro has always been ahead of the curve in offering a flexible, tailored service, so this role is a great fit, and I am thrilled to be joining them.”

Founder and managing director of Camm-Pro Simon McBain said: “From a changing fiscal regime, a squeeze on investments and a relative skills shortage, the challenges facing the energy industry are well-documented.

“However, it’s clear from the growth in our business that there are positives, and indeed opportunities to be grasped for businesses that are nimble enough to address these challenges.”

© Supplied by RAG Engineers

Santiago Galvez Porta has joined RAG Engineers as principal mechanical engineer.

He will oversee scaling up the efficiency of the company’s hydrogen electrolyser and grow the company’s presence in the hydrogen market nationally and globally.

RAG Engineers managing director Ramesh Kumar said that Porta’s “skills in FEA, CFD packages and passion for unconventional designs with inventor or co-inventor in at least six patents in the mechanical engineering innovation domain will be an invaluable asset to our team.

“We are confident that he will make a significant impact as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver value to our clients.”

© Supplied by Highland CIC

Jan Tucker has joined the board of directors of Highland CIC.

As the solution owner for energy resilience at Costain, Tucker brings extensive strategic experience from the energy sector, making his expertise particularly valuable as the green revolution unfolds across the Highlands.

Chair of Highland CIC Yvonne Crook stated: The new year will see Highland CIC place a strong emphasis on strategic collaboration with Highland Renewables, community consultation, innovation, and enterprise.”

Tucker added: “I am confident that along with Highland CIC incorporating Highland Tourism and Highland Renewables’ Ambassadors, Steering Group, Sponsors, and most importantly the community, this unique partnership possesses the collective skills and experience required to drive this mission.”

Highland CIC recently added Tom Brinicombe as a director of the board.

Giles Clifford has resigned from his position as non-executive director position at OTAQ with immediate effect.

His resignation from the Aberdeen and Lancaster-based marine technology group represents a further cost reduction measure, on top of those that have already been implemented by the company over recent weeks

OTAQ CEO Phil Newby commented: “I would like to thank Giles for his significant contributions to OTAQ during his time on the board and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

