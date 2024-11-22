Power Moves: National Grid’s chief strategy officer and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Power Moves: National Grid's chief strategy officer and more

By Michael Behr
22/11/2024, 12:58 pm Updated: 22/11/2024, 2:15 pm
© Supplied by National GridNational Grid chief strategy and regulation officer Steve Smith.
National Grid chief strategy and regulation officer Steve Smith.

Steve Smith has been appointed as National Grid’s chief strategy and regulation officer.

Smith will lead the company’s work on future strategy and regulation across the US and UK.

In addition, he will sit on National Grid’s executive committee and report to group CEO John Pettigrew.

Smith has been leading this work on an interim basis since August 2024, following Ben Wilson’s move to lead National Grid Ventures. His appointment is effective immediately.

National Grid previously revealed plans to raise £6.8 billion of capital to fund a massive investment programme to help overhaul Britain’s power network.

As part of a two-part interview series with Energy Voice, Smith’s predecessor explored some of the challenges and opportunities around National Grid’s future strategy.

Smith said: “The strategy and regulation teams already deliver outstanding work to ensure National Grid is set up for success and that we continue to put our customers first. I am very much looking forward to continuing to build on this, as I take up the role on a permanent basis.”

Pettigrew added: “As we work to deliver on our ambitious investment plans, which will see us deploy £60bn of capital over the next five years, the strategy and regulation teams will play a key role in making sure this investment drives economic growth, jobs and decarbonisation.

“Steve’s outstanding leadership and depth of experience will further strengthen our executive team as we lead the sector in driving the energy transition forwards.”

Wallace Whittle's new hires Nick Hayes, Monika Munzinger and George Rowberry. © Supplied by Wallace Whittle
Wallace Whittle’s new hires Nick Hayes, Monika Munzinger and George Rowberry.

Nick Hayes, Monika Munzinger and George Rowberry have joined environmental engineering consultancy Wallace Whittle.

The trio’s move from built environment consultancy Ridge adds to the company’s existing sustainability team, which Hayes will lead, and will help drive the growth of the company’s ESG offering.

A key part of Wallace Whittle’s service will be to advise clients against a range of criteria beyond a purely environmental focus.

Wallace Whittle managing director Allan McGill said: “Attracting a team of this calibre shows the quality and expertise of our existing offering, as well as the ambition we have to create the most comprehensive and trusted ESG service in the market.

“Nick, Monika and George bring a phenomenal level of talent and experience to our business and we’re really excited to have them on board.”

Camm-Pro business development manager Mike McBain and managing directorSimon McBain. © Supplied by Camm-Pro
Camm-Pro business development manager Mike McBain and managing director<br />Simon McBain.

Mike McBain has been appointed to the newly created position of business development manager at Newmachar-based Camm-Pro.

McBain will be working closely with the existing management team to build awareness of the Camm-Pro brand, both in its UKCS heartland, and globally.

This year saw the group land a multimillion-pound contract with BP to build a new pipeline on Shetland, which will help the boost its headcount by 25%.

He said: “During my time in the industry I have gained a real appreciation of the challenges and pressures faced by operators, and learned about the vital role that service companies play in supporting them to deliver.

“Camm-Pro has always been ahead of the curve in offering a flexible, tailored service, so this role is a great fit, and I am thrilled to be joining them.”

Founder and managing director of Camm-Pro Simon McBain said: “From a changing fiscal regime, a squeeze on investments and a relative skills shortage, the challenges facing the energy industry are well-documented.

“However, it’s clear from the growth in our business that there are positives, and indeed opportunities to be grasped for businesses that are nimble enough to address these challenges.”

RAG Engineers principal mechanical engineer Santiago Galvez Porta. © Supplied by RAG Engineers
RAG Engineers principal mechanical engineer Santiago Galvez Porta.

Santiago Galvez Porta has joined RAG Engineers as principal mechanical engineer.

He will oversee scaling up the efficiency of the company’s hydrogen electrolyser and grow the company’s presence in the hydrogen market nationally and globally.

RAG Engineers managing director Ramesh Kumar said that Porta’s “skills in FEA, CFD packages and passion for unconventional designs with inventor or co-inventor in at least six patents in the mechanical engineering innovation domain will be an invaluable asset to our team.

“We are confident that he will make a significant impact as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver value to our clients.”

Left to right- Highland CIC chair Yvonne Crook and solution owner - energy resilience at Costain Jan Tucker. © Supplied by Highland CIC
Left to right- Highland CIC chair Yvonne Crook and solution owner – energy resilience at Costain Jan Tucker.

Jan Tucker has joined the board of directors of Highland CIC.

As the solution owner for energy resilience at Costain, Tucker brings extensive strategic experience from the energy sector, making his expertise particularly valuable as the green revolution unfolds across the Highlands.

Chair of Highland CIC Yvonne Crook stated: The new year will see Highland CIC place a strong emphasis on strategic collaboration with Highland Renewables,  community consultation, innovation, and enterprise.”

Tucker added: “I am confident that along with Highland CIC incorporating Highland Tourism and Highland Renewables’ Ambassadors, Steering Group, Sponsors, and most importantly the community, this unique partnership possesses the collective skills and experience required to drive this mission.”

Highland CIC recently added Tom Brinicombe as a director of the board.

 

Giles Clifford has resigned from his position as non-executive director position at OTAQ with immediate effect.

His resignation from the Aberdeen and Lancaster-based marine technology group represents a further cost reduction measure, on top of those that have already been implemented by the company over recent weeks

OTAQ CEO Phil Newby commented: “I would like to thank Giles for his significant contributions to OTAQ during his time on the board and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

 

Power Moves, your weekly source of all the UK energy sector recruitment news you need to know, is kindly sponsored by Ramsay Black.

