UK’s National Grid plans huge capital raise in net zero push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

UK’s National Grid plans huge capital raise in net zero push

By Bloomberg
23/05/2024, 8:06 am Updated: 23/05/2024, 10:11 am
© BloombergThe National Grid Sellindge Convertor Station. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
The National Grid Sellindge Convertor Station. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

National Grid Plc plans to raise £6.8 billion ($8.7 billion) of capital to help fund a massive investment program as the shift to net zero requires a sweeping overhaul of Britain’s power network.

As well as issuing new shares, the company intends to sell its Grain liquefied natural gas terminal and its US onshore-wind business, according to a statement Thursday. The firm will use the proceeds to expand and strengthen the grid so that it can connect new renewables projects and vehicle-charging networks, and shoulder an expected doubling of electricity demand in the push to decarbonize.

The company will issue new shares at 645 pence apiece, the statement shows. It’s Europe’s largest rights issue outside of the banking sector in 15 years, according to the firm.

National Grid sank as much as 9.5%, before trading at 1,029.5 pence as of 9:59 a.m. in London.

“When you have a rights issue, then there is a technical adjustment,” National Grid Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew said in a call to reporters.

National Grid is a key player in the UK’s journey to net zero as grid infrastructure continues to hold back the pace of renewables expansion. It plans to spend £60 billion on networks in the UK and US over the next five years.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
National Grid Shares Plummet As it Plans Capital Raise |

To underpin the company’s credit rating, about £750 million of the net proceeds will be used to refinance a portion of outstanding hybrid bonds that have first call dates in the next 15 months. Senior debt will continue to be used to raise additional funds in capital markets.

Pettigrew said the huge investment means network charges will go up, but increased generation from renewables when the grid is strengthened means that “ultimately the overall bill to consumers will go down.”

The sale of the firm’s US onshore-wind business does not mean it’s fully exiting renewables as it’s still open to joint ventures in offshore and onshore wind.

National Grid reported annual earnings per share of 78 pence, above the 76-pence estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The board recommended a dividend of 58.52 pence, which will be re-based given the increased number of shares following the rights issue. Payouts are set to grow in line with UK inflation.

National Grid breaks down its UK and US investment plans:

  • UK Electricity Transmission business: £23 billion representing a more than 250% increase in capital spending compared with the previous five-year period.
  • UK Electricity Distribution: £8 billion in infrastructure needed for low carbon technologies, such as electric vehicles and heat pumps.
  • New York and New England: £17 billion and £11 billion, mostly into networks for renewable connections, transmission network upgrades to enable the energy transition.

Recommended for you

Tags