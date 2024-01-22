Multi-million-pound BP contract to boost Aberdeenshire firm headcount

Newmachar-based Camm-Pro has landed a multi-million-pound contract with UK supermajor BP for the construction of a new pipeline on Shetland.

The firm says that the deal will boost its headcount by 25%, bringing the number of people on its books to over 50.

Managing director of Camm-Pro, Simon McBain, said: “The award of this contract by BP is a real step-change for our business that aligns with our strategic growth plans.

The pipeline in question will connect the existing gas sweetening facilities at the Sullom Voe terminal on Shetland with the SIRGE pipeline, creating an additional export route for gas from the Clair field.

Camm-Pro is set to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, alongside project management and technical integration across all stakeholders.

Mr McBain added: “Comprising a specialised team with international operator and tier-1 service provider experience, we are uniquely positioned to integrate the best-placed companies from the supply chain to support us in the design, construction and delivery of capital projects from concept through to operation, whilst safeguarding the interests of the operator at all times.”

The Camm-Pro managing director says he is committed to “sourcing suppliers in the local area wherever possible,” explaining that his firm is working with north-east and Shetland-based businesses.

Fabrication work on the pipeline has already begun, with the first steel cut for manufacturing the modules required for the project at Buckie-based fabricators, Forsyths, at the end of last year.

He explained: “It’s particularly gratifying for us to award this fabrication scope to Forsyths, a local company with a proud heritage and a long-standing reputation for quality.”

Pipeline FID reached last year

BP (LON:BP) revealed that it and its partners made a final investment decision (FID) to move forward with the construction and operation of the new link in its Q3 results late last year.

In addition to creating an additional export route for gas from the Clair field, the pipeline is being sized to accommodate additional gas production from other offshore west of Shetland developments.

It is said the link will provide a more direct route to market for the region’s gas as previously excess gas from Clair not used for power generation or oil lifting has been exported through a 10km spur line and sent to the Magnus field for use in enhanced oil recovery, or exported south from there.