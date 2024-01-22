Multi-million-pound BP contract to boost Aberdeenshire firm headcount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Multi-million-pound BP contract to boost Aberdeenshire firm headcount

By Ryan Duff
22/01/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Camm-Pro(l - r) Shaun Campbell - Project Manager, BP, Simon McBain, Managing Director, Camm-Pro, at Forsyths in Buckie.
Newmachar-based Camm-Pro has landed a multi-million-pound contract with UK supermajor BP for the construction of a new pipeline on Shetland.

The firm says that the deal will boost its headcount by 25%, bringing the number of people on its books to over 50.

Managing director of Camm-Pro, Simon McBain, said: “The award of this contract by BP is a real step-change for our business that aligns with our strategic growth plans.

The pipeline in question will connect the existing gas sweetening facilities at the Sullom Voe terminal on Shetland with the SIRGE pipeline, creating an additional export route for gas from the Clair field.

Camm-Pro is set to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, alongside project management and technical integration across all stakeholders.

Mr McBain added: “Comprising a specialised team with international operator and tier-1 service provider experience, we are uniquely positioned to integrate the best-placed companies from the supply chain to support us in the design, construction and delivery of capital projects from concept through to operation, whilst safeguarding the interests of the operator at all times.”

The Camm-Pro managing director says he is committed to “sourcing suppliers in the local area wherever possible,” explaining that his firm is working with north-east and Shetland-based businesses.

Fabrication work on the pipeline has already begun, with the first steel cut for manufacturing the modules required for the project at Buckie-based fabricators, Forsyths, at the end of last year.

He explained: “It’s particularly gratifying for us to award this fabrication scope to Forsyths, a local company with a proud heritage and a long-standing reputation for quality.”

Pipeline FID reached last year

BP (LON:BP) revealed that it and its partners made a final investment decision (FID) to move forward with the construction and operation of the new link in its Q3 results late last year.

In addition to creating an additional export route for gas from the Clair field, the pipeline is being sized to accommodate additional gas production from other offshore west of Shetland developments.

It is said the link will provide a more direct route to market for the region’s gas as previously excess gas from Clair not used for power generation or oil lifting has been exported through a 10km spur line and sent to the Magnus field for use in enhanced oil recovery, or exported south from there.

