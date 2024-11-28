Interocean lands work with Vattenfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Interocean lands work with Vattenfall

By Ryan Duff
28/11/2024, 6:52 am
© Supplied by InteroceanInterocean's Aberdeen base
Graeme Nisbet, Director and Head of Agency at FG Burnett, and Alex Clark, CCO at Interocean Marine Services. City South Business Park.

Glasgow-headquartered offshore service provider Interocean has secured a contract extension with Vattenfall.

The four-year extension will see the firm deliver remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspection services to support Below Water Balance of Plant (BOP) for the Thanet, Kentish Flats, and Kentish Flats Extension wind farms.

This will be in addition to the work Interocean currently does on the Aberdeen and Ormonde offshore wind farms that it already supports.

Interocean Chief Commercial Officer, Alex Clark said: “Following five years of successful partnership, this contract expansion is a testament to the high standards our team of inspection, survey and maintenance experts continually deliver.”

Over the summer Interocean announced plans to expand its headcount by 20% within a year as it opened a new base in Aberdeen. 

The firm said that this expansion is on track and it expects to deliver the new jobs within the timeframe.

The firm’s new north-east base serves as a warehouse and workshop and is located in Aberdeen’s City South Business Park.

In April Interocean carried out a drone-based inspection of the Valaris Viking jack-up rig.

The Aberdeen-headquartered business tested its Flyability Elios 3 UT drone as it carried out readings at a rate 10 times faster than the industry standard.

