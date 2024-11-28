Interocean lands work with Vattenfall

Glasgow-headquartered offshore service provider Interocean has secured a contract extension with Vattenfall.

The four-year extension will see the firm deliver remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspection services to support Below Water Balance of Plant (BOP) for the Thanet, Kentish Flats, and Kentish Flats Extension wind farms.

This will be in addition to the work Interocean currently does on the Aberdeen and Ormonde offshore wind farms that it already supports.

Interocean Chief Commercial Officer, Alex Clark said: “Following five years of successful partnership, this contract expansion is a testament to the high standards our team of inspection, survey and maintenance experts continually deliver.”

Over the summer Interocean announced plans to expand its headcount by 20% within a year as it opened a new base in Aberdeen.

The firm said that this expansion is on track and it expects to deliver the new jobs within the timeframe.

The firm’s new north-east base serves as a warehouse and workshop and is located in Aberdeen’s City South Business Park.

In April Interocean carried out a drone-based inspection of the Valaris Viking jack-up rig.

The Aberdeen-headquartered business tested its Flyability Elios 3 UT drone as it carried out readings at a rate 10 times faster than the industry standard.