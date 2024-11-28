Venterra secures £30m bond facility for international growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Venterra secures £30m bond facility for international growth

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
28/11/2024, 2:06 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Supplied by Ocean WindsThe final wind turbine going up at Ocean Winds Moray West offshore wind farm.

Offshore wind services business Venterra Group has secured a £30 million bond facility from HSBC, backed by the UK government’s export credit agency UK Export Finance (UKEF).

The bond facility demonstrates HSBC’s commitment to continue financing offshore projects in the alternative energy space since announcing its intention to stop financing oil and gas projects in 2022.

It also demonstrates the role of UK Export Finance in underpinning loans to the offshore wind sector through providing partial guarantees to banks.

Jamie Castle, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “The additional facility HSBC UK is providing supports Venterra in accessing markets that would otherwise not be achievable, further boosting the reach of its engineering services to offshore wind projects across the world.”

Venterra Group said the facility “will underpin the global expansion” of the business in new markets and create “revenue opportunities across international wind energy projects”.

The company said it intends to grow its offshore wind servicing business in Northern Europe and the Asia Pacific region at a rate of 20% a year.

Through its constituent companies, Venterra Group, which was founded in 2021, engineers, builds and supports offshore wind farm operations around the world.

It said the bond facility will increase cash flow to support “advance payments and bonding requirements”.

Ayman Asfari © Supplied by DCT Media
Former Petrofac boss Ayman Asfari is the founder and executive chairman of Venterra.

Venterra, the offshore wind services firm founded by former Petrofac chief executive Ayman Asfari, 66, recently acquired Oceanscan Holdings, an Aberdeen-headquartered group of companies that provide subsea and non-destructive test equipment, geotechnical services and offshore personnel.

The firm’s latest financing comes after a fifth successful equity raise, including General Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero and First Reserve’s further equity investment of £30m, as well as a prior £110m of bank facility from a consortium of lenders HSBC, NatWest, Rabobank and Citibank.

Carl Williamson, director of SME and trade finance at UKEF, said: “This partnership with HSBC UK shows how the assurance offered by a UKEF guarantee can help businesses like Venterra access more finance and grow their global reach.”

