Women ‘under-represented’ in hydrogen industry

Women are under-represented in the emerging hydrogen sector, according to a report by Hydrogen South West.

“We need our best team on the pitch and right now, the data indicates that women are under-represented in the hydrogen sector,” said Andy Clarke, chair of Hydrogen South West and director for integrated transport at engineering company Costain.

“At Hydrogen South West, we recognise the positive impact that strong representation from diverse groups has on decision-making, eliminating group think and unlocking innovation.”

Clarke added that the regional alliance is seeking to embed equity, diversity and inclusion into its activities in the hydrogen industry.

To meet the UK’s net-zero ambitions, the hydrogen industry will require 90,000 skilled workers by 2030, according to a report by the Hydrogen Skills Alliance.

Member of Parliament for Bath Wera Hobhouse said: “As a champion of both women’s rights and the environment, I can see that the hydrogen sector represents a natural convergence of the two.

“Hydrogen is very important for both the transition to net zero and the growth of our regional economy in the South West, and a diverse workforce will be central to its success. It’s important that we tap into women’s potential.”

Only 20% of panel speakers at green hydrogen summits are women, according to Women in Green Hydrogen research, while women represent just 22% of employees in the oil and gas sector.

Its latest workforce assessment, the Hydrogen Skills Alliance estimated that the hydrogen economy will create nearly 29,000 direct jobs by 2030, a significant increase on the 1,600 jobs today.

“The assessment estimates the 2030, 10GW hydrogen economy will create 28,675 direct and 64,500 indirect jobs,” that report said.

Most of these jobs will be in hydrogen production, which is expected to generate 8,500 direct jobs and 24,000 indirect jobs, while there are expected to be 6,000 direct transmission jobs.

An additional 3,500 jobs are expected to arise in hydrogen transport (with the same volume again in power generation), 3,000 storage jobs and 2,500 new jobs in industrial processes.

Future legacy

In its latest report on diversity in the sector, Hydrogen South West said it had identified “an unprecedented opportunity to create a future legacy of skilled roles and sustainable employment in the South West”.

“The only way we can create effective solutions to the challenges faced by modern society is by ensuring diversity of thought,” it said in the report.

“And we’re currently facing arguably the most urgent challenge in modern times: climate change.”

The UK government’s establishment of a National Wealth Fund, formerly the UK Infrastructure Bank, is expected to facilitate green hydrogen and energy storage jobs, and boost private sector investment.

Under the last Conservative government, the UK Hydrogen Strategy set a target to produce 10 GW of hydrogen by 2030.

The Labour government has since pledged to channel £500 million of investment into green hydrogen manufacturing over the current parliamentary term.

“With the government’s planned investment in Great British Energy and targeted pledges to catalyse a new market for hydrogen in the UK, there is much reason for optimism,” said the Hydrogen South West report.

“Our ambition is to build on the progress made so far and to capitalise on the emergence of this burgeoning industry to create new momentum for change.

“To this end, we focus on raising awareness of pathways into a hydrogen career, the importance of representation and strategic engagement with education providers and employers to nurture the next generation of talent.”