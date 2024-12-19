Women ‘under-represented’ in hydrogen industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Women ‘under-represented’ in hydrogen industry

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
19/12/2024, 12:28 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
Women are under-represented in the emerging hydrogen sector, according to a report by Hydrogen South West.

Women are under-represented in the emerging hydrogen sector, according to a report by Hydrogen South West.

“We need our best team on the pitch and right now, the data indicates that women are under-represented in the hydrogen sector,” said Andy Clarke, chair of Hydrogen South West and director for integrated transport at engineering company Costain.

“At Hydrogen South West, we recognise the positive impact that strong representation from diverse groups has on decision-making, eliminating group think and unlocking innovation.”

Clarke added that the regional alliance is seeking to embed equity, diversity and inclusion into its activities in the hydrogen industry.

To meet the UK’s net-zero ambitions, the hydrogen industry will require 90,000 skilled workers by 2030, according to a report by the Hydrogen Skills Alliance.

Member of Parliament for Bath Wera Hobhouse said: “As a champion of both women’s rights and the environment, I can see that the hydrogen sector represents a natural convergence of the two.

“Hydrogen is very important for both the transition to net zero and the growth of our regional economy in the South West, and a diverse workforce will be central to its success. It’s important that we tap into women’s potential.”

Only 20% of panel speakers at green hydrogen summits are women, according to Women in Green Hydrogen research, while women represent just 22% of employees in the oil and gas sector.

Its latest workforce assessment, the Hydrogen Skills Alliance estimated that the hydrogen economy will create nearly 29,000 direct jobs by 2030, a significant increase on the 1,600 jobs today.

“The assessment estimates the 2030, 10GW hydrogen economy will create 28,675 direct and 64,500 indirect jobs,” that report said.

Most of these jobs will be in hydrogen production, which is expected to generate 8,500 direct jobs and 24,000 indirect jobs, while there are expected to be 6,000 direct transmission jobs.

An additional 3,500 jobs are expected to arise in hydrogen transport (with the same volume again in power generation), 3,000 storage jobs and 2,500 new jobs in industrial processes.

Future legacy

In its latest report on diversity in the sector, Hydrogen South West said it had identified “an unprecedented opportunity to create a future legacy of skilled roles and sustainable employment in the South West”.

“The only way we can create effective solutions to the challenges faced by modern society is by ensuring diversity of thought,” it said in the report.

“And we’re currently facing arguably the most urgent challenge in modern times: climate change.”

The UK government’s establishment of a National Wealth Fund, formerly the UK Infrastructure Bank, is expected to facilitate green hydrogen and energy storage jobs, and boost private sector investment.

Under the last Conservative government, the UK Hydrogen Strategy set a target to produce 10 GW of hydrogen by 2030.

The Labour government has since pledged to channel £500 million of investment into green hydrogen manufacturing over the current parliamentary term.

“With the government’s planned investment in Great British Energy and targeted pledges to catalyse a new market for hydrogen in the UK, there is much reason for optimism,” said the Hydrogen South West report.

“Our ambition is to build on the progress made so far and to capitalise on the emergence of this burgeoning industry to create new momentum for change.

“To this end, we focus on raising awareness of pathways into a hydrogen career, the importance of representation and strategic engagement with education providers and employers to nurture the next generation of talent.”

