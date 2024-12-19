UK government review looking to strengthen Ofgem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK government review looking to strengthen Ofgem

By Michael Behr
19/12/2024, 7:55 am
© Jonathan Hordle/ShutterstockMinister for energy consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh.
Minister for energy consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh.

The UK government has announced plans to undertake a comprehensive review of energy regulator Ofgem.

The review aims to strengthen the energy regulator to support consumers and protect households from poor service, and help it support growth and innovation in the energy sector.

The government said that rising energy costs in 2022 and bad practice by some suppliers had damaged confidence, and that Ofgem is no longer fully equipped to protect consumers.

Minister for energy consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “We have listened to people’s concerns and learned from the energy crisis. We will ensure that working people have access to the best possible support to choose more affordable, smarter, clean energy that is right for them.

“The review of Ofgem will set it up for the transition to net zero and establish it as a champion for households and businesses by fixing the broken energy market and putting consumers first.”

Proposed new measures to enhance Ofgem’s consumer protection powers will include shortening the eight-week response time for complaints and strengthening the energy ombudsman.

The review will also examine Ofgem’s role in approving new infrastructure projects and improving the connections process, ensuring that the regulator plays a key role in fostering growth and delivering the government’s clean energy mission.

The government will also investigate strengthening and expanding automatic compensation, simplifying the framework for compensation, which currently varies across issues and areas of the energy market.

Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said: “Ofgem welcomes this review. A great deal has changed since our remit was set 25 years ago, and will continue to change as we move to new ways of generating and using energy. The energy crisis served as an important reminder to all that protecting consumers must remain the focus no matter what challenges we face, so that every household receives the service and support they rightly expect.

“We have already made significant reforms to stabilise the market, drive investment in our infrastructure, and begin to improve standards, however we know more can be done with more powers. We’re committed to keeping consumers at the heart of everything we do, and working together with government, industry, and consumer groups and charities to shape a future energy and retail market that delivers for everyone.”

