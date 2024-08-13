Ofgem approves £3.4bn for Anglo-Scottish ‘electricity superhighway’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ofgem approves £3.4bn for Anglo-Scottish ‘electricity superhighway’

Ofgem has approved a £3.4 billion funding package for the Eastern Green Link 2 project.
By Mathew Perry
13/08/2024, 8:07 am Updated: 13/08/2024, 11:36 am
© Supplied by SSEN TransmissionAn overhead view of site work at the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) project near Peterhead.
UK electricity and gas regulator Ofgem has approved a £3.4 billion funding package for a proposed 310 mile subsea and underground cable between Scotland and Yorkshire.

Ofgem said the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) will deliver a 2 GW high voltage “electricity superhighway” cable link between Peterhead in Aberdeenshire and Drax in North Yorkshire.

The project will “help harness the potential of British offshore wind” and could power up to two million homes.

The UK offshore wind farm moray east © Supplied by Ocean Winds
The Moray East Wind Farm, close to the site of the Moray West project being developed by Ocean Winds.

Most of the cable (around 270 miles) will be under the North Sea with the remaining 40 miles buried underground onshore.

Two converter stations, one at each end of the cable, are planned to help feed the electricity transported by the cable into the grid and from there onto consumers.

Aberdeenshire Council recently granted final planning approval for the converter station at Peterhead, with construction to begin at the site near Boddam later this year.

Eastern Green Link 2 subsea cable

EGL2 is the first of 26 projects to complete a fast-track approval process to secure funding through Ofgem’s Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ATSI) framework.

Ofgem said ATSI will boost grid capacity and could deliver savings of around £1.5 billion.

The regulator said during the ATSI process, it identified over £79 million in savings across the EGL2 project.

© Image: SSEN Transmission
A map showing the route of the Eastern Green Link 2 subsea cable.

Ofgem chief executive officer Jonathan Brearley said the ATSI process accelerates approval times for projects like EGL2 by up to two years.

“However, streamlining the process does not mean blank cheques for developers as we are able to step in and make financial adjustments to maximise efficiency and consumer benefit,” he said.

Ofgem said work on the EGL2 is expected to begin later this year and is due to be complete by 2029.

National Grid and SSEN Transmission

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and SSEN Transmission agreed the terms of a joint venture to build EGL2 last year.

SSEN Transmission parent company SSE said the total investment of £4.3 billion in EGL2 is the “single largest-ever investment in transmission infrastructure in Great Britain”.

© Supplied by SSEN Transmission
A concept image of a proposed converter station at Peterhead as part of the Eastern Green Link 2 project.

EGL2 project director Ricky Saez said the Ofgem decision is a “major milestone” for the project.

“Not only will EGL2 will play a major role in bolstering energy security and contributing to net zero targets, it will also provide a lasting legacy in local communities where our teams are already supporting local environmental initiatives that enhance community wellbeing,” Saez said.

“This is a commitment that will continue throughout the lifetime of the project and beyond, as we aim to be a positive force in the communities we operate.”

SSEN Transmission director of offshore delivery Sandy Mactaggart said the EGL2 will build on the success of the Caithness-Moray and Shetland high voltage cable links.

Industry minister Sarah Jones also welcomed the approval of the EGL2.

“To achieve our mission for clean power by 2030, we need a grid capable of transporting homegrown energy from renewable sources to power up our homes and businesses,” Jones said.

“These projects could support thousands of good jobs, whilst saving over a billion by upgrading the system, using the latest in offshore technology.”

 

 

