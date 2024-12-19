UK industry minister says hydrogen “must be at the heart” of growth plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK industry minister says hydrogen “must be at the heart” of growth plans

Jessica Mills Davies
19/12/2024, 3:46 pm Updated: 19/12/2024, 4:05 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies


UK minister of state for industry, Sarah Jones, has said she is convinced hydrogen should “be at the heart” of plans to grow the economy and reach net zero by 2050.

“Low carbon hydrogen has a unique role to play in supporting the decarbonisation of power and in transitioning vital UK industries away from fossil fuels,” she said in the government’s latest hydrogen strategy update in December.

“Backing the UK hydrogen sector can unlock significant economic opportunities, whilst delivering a cleaner and more resilient energy system.”

This month’s update to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s hydrogen strategy identifies low-carbon hydrogen as “essential” to achieving the government’s clean energy and growth missions.

The Hydrogen Skills Alliance estimates that the hydrogen industry will create about 29,000 direct jobs and 64,500 indirect jobs by 2030.

According to the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan published this month, government is targeting 2 GW to 7 GW of low-carbon dispatchable power capacity by 2030, including hydrogen.

That is the amount targeted under the clean power capacity range, which is the estimated amount needed to reach national clean power targets.

In its latest hydrogen market update, the government said that it aims to publish a shortlist of projects for the second Hydrogen Allocation Round (HAR2) “in due course”.

Eleven projects were offered potential contracts under the first allocation round (HAR1), representing a combined capacity of 125 MW.

Of those projects that made it through the first round, an initial three have so far been issued low-carbon hydrogen agreements.

The government said it expects contracts will be issued to the remaining projects in HAR1 “in early 2025”.

In September, nine months after the UK government allocated £2 billion to green hydrogen projects, industry raised concerns about delays and regulatory hurdles that put the qualifying projects at risk.

The energy department has now indicated that it will assess and “seek feedback on the proposed design and delivery” of the next third allocation round (HAR3).

It plans to then launch a review of the “design of allocation rounds” beyond the fourth round (HAR4) in 2025, which it said “could include moving to an independent allocation body” and a “price-based competitive allocation” model such as an auction.

In September, the government also said it would review the viability of technologies for the production of steel, indicating that possible options include hydrogen or natural gas.

