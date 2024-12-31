Bridging trust gaps in the low-carbon supply chain

The global energy transition is officially underway. When DNV released the 2023 Energy Transition Outlook (ETO), we acknowledged that while regions were making strides in clean energy, fossil fuel dependency hadn’t diminished in absolute terms.

However, our most recent ETO, published in October, confirms a pivotal shift: clean energy is now beginning to complement and gradually reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.

Events in 2024, most notably ADIPEC which united the best in the energy industry, highlight the commitment, expertise, and strategic action needed to continue closing this gap. For DNV Inspection, this means expanding our low-carbon capabilities and setting a new industry standard for accountability, safety, and performance.

Since entering the low-carbon market in 2021, DNV Inspection has grown rapidly, with operations in offshore wind, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and hydrogen now comprising a third of our sales.

Over the next decade, we aim to make these activities an even larger share of our business, fully embracing growth while addressing the real challenges involved in pioneering these sectors.

Low-carbon supply chains remain fragmented and geographically diverse, a reality that brings both opportunities and complexities. While this mitigates risks of over-dependence, it also imposes scale-related constraints.

Developers need assurance that components from different regions will integrate seamlessly and operate safely.

This is where third-party quality and assurance services play a vital role, bridging the trust gaps in a rapidly evolving global supply chain.

Building this confidence requires skilled, comprehensive oversight—something increasingly essential as the supply chain matures.

Successfully navigating these complexities demands seasoned operational discipline and project management expertise, utilising skills honed over decades in the oil and gas sector.

With over fifty years in the field, DNV Inspection brings a depth of experience that enables us to help developers manage project intricacies and adapt to the emerging low-carbon landscape.

While we are confident that our expertise positions us to lead in delivering low-carbon projects globally, we recognise that collaboration is essential.

To drive progress, we are growing our team of technical experts, project managers, and recruiters and actively pursuing partnerships with organisations that specialise in digital technologies and low-carbon solutions.

These partnerships are crucial in addressing the complexity and fragmentation inherent in the market.

Ultimately, the low-carbon transition is more than a market opportunity – it is the future of energy – and to achieve this ambition requires companies to lead decisively and work collectively to overcome sector-wide challenges.

DNV Inspection is fully committed to playing a key role in this transformation, setting a high standard of excellence for the industry.