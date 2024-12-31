Bridging trust gaps in the low-carbon supply chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Bridging trust gaps in the low-carbon supply chain

Low-carbon supply chains remain fragmented and geographically diverse, writes DNV's Inspection finance and commercial director.
By Helen Godfrey, finance and commercial director, DNV Inspection
31/12/2024, 7:00 am
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaDNV Inspection, finance and commercial director, Helen Godfrey on the low-carbon supply chain.
The global energy transition is officially underway. When DNV released the 2023 Energy Transition Outlook (ETO), we acknowledged that while regions were making strides in clean energy, fossil fuel dependency hadn’t diminished in absolute terms.

However, our most recent ETO, published in October, confirms a pivotal shift: clean energy is now beginning to complement and gradually reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.

Events in 2024, most notably ADIPEC which united the best in the energy industry, highlight the commitment, expertise, and strategic action needed to continue closing this gap. For DNV Inspection, this means expanding our low-carbon capabilities and setting a new industry standard for accountability, safety, and performance.

Since entering the low-carbon market in 2021, DNV Inspection has grown rapidly, with operations in offshore wind, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and hydrogen now comprising a third of our sales.

Over the next decade, we aim to make these activities an even larger share of our business, fully embracing growth while addressing the real challenges involved in pioneering these sectors.

Low-carbon supply chains remain fragmented and geographically diverse, a reality that brings both opportunities and complexities. While this mitigates risks of over-dependence, it also imposes scale-related constraints.

Developers need assurance that components from different regions will integrate seamlessly and operate safely.

This is where third-party quality and assurance services play a vital role, bridging the trust gaps in a rapidly evolving global supply chain.

Building this confidence requires skilled, comprehensive oversight—something increasingly essential as the supply chain matures.

Successfully navigating these complexities demands seasoned operational discipline and project management expertise, utilising skills honed over decades in the oil and gas sector.

With over fifty years in the field, DNV Inspection brings a depth of experience that enables us to help developers manage project intricacies and adapt to the emerging low-carbon landscape.

While we are confident that our expertise positions us to lead in delivering low-carbon projects globally, we recognise that collaboration is essential.

To drive progress, we are growing our team of technical experts, project managers, and recruiters and actively pursuing partnerships with organisations that specialise in digital technologies and low-carbon solutions.

These partnerships are crucial in addressing the complexity and fragmentation inherent in the market.

Ultimately, the low-carbon transition is more than a market opportunity – it is the future of energy – and to achieve this ambition requires companies to lead decisively and work collectively to overcome sector-wide challenges.

DNV Inspection is fully committed to playing a key role in this transformation, setting a high standard of excellence for the industry.

