Scottish Energy Futures Conference 2025: Together we can achieve net zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Energy Transition

Scottish Energy Futures Conference 2025: Together we can achieve net zero

In partnership with AREG / SPE Aberdeen
14/01/2025, 3:25 pm
© Shutterstock / Floren HorcajoEngineer inside a cave points at wind turbines, a clean energy source to be discussed at the Scottish Energy Futures Conference
The event will discuss the challenges shaping the Scottish energy landscape.

The inaugural Scottish Energy Futures Conference, hosted by Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) and SPE Aberdeen, is set to take place at P&J Live on March 4 and 5 2025.

The two-day conference will bring together industry experts, thought leaders and innovators to explore the exciting future of the Scottish energy industry.

Around 20 speakers will deliver individual presentations or take part in panel discussions, including Sarah Knight, development manager at Crown Estate Scotland, Lord Nicol Stephen, CEO of Flotation Energy and Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of Energy Transition Zone.

There will also be an exhibit featuring universities with ideas and concepts as well as developers and companies with technologies that are ready to be used in the real world as part of the energy transition.

Conference programme

Attendees will hear about the innovations and challenges shaping the Scottish energy landscape and how these impact the future of the energy transition.

The conference will feature discussions on:

Offshore Wind

Experts like Andy Overton from ORE Catapult and Tim Wilms from Vattenfall will explore the offshore wind industry’s challenges and future. They will discuss the growth and development of floating offshore wind and the importance of leveraging oil and gas innovations to enhance safety in the industry.

Offshore Electrification

Verlume’s Graceann Robertson will showcase the decarbonisation of offshore power delivery through rechargeable subsea battery packs. Meanwhile Apollo’s Will Brindley will share lessons learned from an offshore charging trial.

Offshore Power Grids

Discuss the infrastructure challenges faced in the transition to net zero and how we can maximise and de-risk power grids to ensure efficiency for grid-scale energy production.

Development and Use of Hydrogen

Lawrence Wilcox from the National Decommissioning Centre will discuss how the industry repurposes legacy oil assets for green hydrogen production and how this shift contributes to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

Integration of Digital Technology

Discover the application of Digital Twin technology and its potential to revolutionise energy solutions by 2045 and learn more about AI-driven innovation within offshore wind operations.

Other topics include the geothermal resource beneath our feet, wave and tidal economic benefits, cable layout for floating tidal energy convertors and sea water electrolysis without desalination to name a few.

A unique conference

Ian Phillips, section director & programme committee chair of SPE Aberdeen, says: “What we’ve chosen to do is to focus on real world projects that are actually happening as opposed to lots of theory.

“There’s an awful lot of talk about the energy transition. We’re trying to sharpen that focus and say, these are the material things that are happening In Scotland to deliver the energy transition.”

Jean Morrison, chairperson of AREG, adds: “Majority of the conferences that are happening don’t necessarily happen in Aberdeen even though 70% of the supply chain for the offshore industry as well as the oil and gas industry are based in and around the city.”

Not-for-profit event

As organisers, AREG and SPE Aberdeen believe the not-for-profit nature of their event is a real advantage.

Ian points out: “The fact that we’re both not-for-profit organisations means that we can access people who a lot of the commercial conferences just can’t. That means that we can deliver much more.

“We’re here to service the needs of the industry ultimately.”

Jean adds: “As a not-for-profit conference, we do care. For us, knowledge sharing and learning is hugely important. It’s about inspiring the next generation. We want to give early career professionals opportunities to learn. We want people to take away something real that they can apply in their workplaces.

“We want them to make connections and do business as well. We want them to get some real leads and potentially great partnerships. Some projects could happen as a result of this.”

Keynote dinner

A keynote dinner will be held on March 3 2025, fostering insights from industry leaders into the future of the energy transition in Scotland.

This exclusive gathering offers attendees a valuable opportunity to network with experts and peers in a relaxed setting ahead of the two-day conference.

Register now

Don’t miss the opportunity to shape the future of renewables and the energy transition.

In addition to early bird rates, early career professionals can attend for FREE with every full-price ticket purchased!

For more information and to register for the event, visit the Scottish Energy Futures Conference website.

Recommended for you

Tags