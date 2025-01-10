Power Moves: New Energy Industries Council directors and more

The Energy Industries Council (EIC) has appointed three new non-executive board members.

Global tender manager Jasmina Tuncheva from Fracht Group joins the EIC board, alongside director James Prappas from Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC, and MENA and APAC sales director Ahmed Alaa at VOOVIO Technologies.

The three add their expertise in project logistics, digital transformation and global talent management to the energy trade association.

EIC CEO Stuart Broadley said that the new appointments’ “diverse backgrounds and profound knowledge of the energy sector will be instrumental in shaping the future of the EIC and ensuring we continue to deliver unrivalled value to our members globally.”

Tuncheva is a project logistics leader with 25 years of experience working on major capital projects in the energy industry.

Working in international teams on some of the world’s largest energy projects has given her in-depth knowledge of the modus operandi of the major energy and engineering and procurement companies.

Prappas has over 30 years’ experience representing businesses, families and individuals concerning employment and family-based immigration and naturalisation matters. As a board-certified specialist, James advises Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies in US immigration matters relating to the energy, manufacturing and service industries.

Alaa is also the founder of NexEra Group, a consulting and solutions provider dedicated to innovation and excellence in the energy industry.

© Supplied by AFC Energy

John Wilson has been confirmed in his new role as the CEO and executive director of hydrogen technologies company AFC Energy.

With Wilson taking on the position, non-executive chairman Gary Bullard will step down as interim CEO, and shall assist Wilson with an orderly transition.

The move follows Peter Dixon-Clarke stepping down as AFC Energy’s chief financial officer and executive director, replaced by Karl Bostock, effective 20 January 2025.

© Supplied by Offshore Energies UK

Ben Ward has started his new role as the market intelligence manager at Offshore Energies UK.

Ward has worked at OEUK for the past three and a half years, having most recently served as a senior energy transition advisor, focusing on carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS).

He originally came to OEUK as an economics and finance student on an industrial placement in 2019.

He returned after graduating in 2021 and has since developed an invaluable level of energy industry insight alongside an impressive range of analytical skills.

“I am delighted to start 2025 in this new role and I look forward to helping members and stakeholders navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead,” he said.

Ross Dornan previously held the market intelligence manager position before leaving to take up a new position as commercial market specialist at Aberdeen’s OEG Energy Group.

© Supplied by Petrofac

Sara Akbar, a non-executive director of Petrofac, has announced plans to step down from her role.

Akbar notified the company’s board that she intend to leave from current role from 31 January, 2025 to pursue other business interests.

Petrofac chairman Rene Medori said: “With significant experience of the group’s core Middle East region and energy sector, Sara has been a valuable contributor since joining the Petrofac board in 2018.

“I would like to thank her for her commitment throughout her tenure, but particularly for her determination, alongside the wider board, to deliver her fiduciary responsibilities during our recent strategic and financial review. This culminated in the announcement of a comprehensive financial restructuring in December, the completion of which will mark a new beginning for Petrofac.”

It has been a challenging time for debt-laden Petrofac, as the group recorded a $505m net loss in its full-year financial results for 2023, followed be another $162m net loss in the first half of 2024.

© Supplied by Quasar Energy.

Caroline Thomson has been appointed as the chairwoman of nuclear energy group Quasar Energy.

Thomson’s career includes 12 years on the executive board of the BBC, ending as chief operating officer, along with a decade as chairwoman of Digital UK and seven years as a non-executive director of UK Government Investments.

Quasar Energy is developing its small modular reactor (SMR) programme aimed at delivering 1.2GW of electricity

Thomson’s interest in nuclear policy aligns with Quasar’s vision to help position the UK as a global leader in developing the manufacturing of SMR technology.

Her appointment underscores the commitment of Madhvani International (MISA), Quasar Energy’s parent company, to advancing the nation’s energy capabilities and creating a sustainable/secure future, creating thousands of skilled jobs in the industry.

Thomson said: “The development of Small Modular Reactors is a unique opportunity to transform our energy landscape, and I am excited to work with the talented team at Quasar to realise this vision.

“Together with our partners, we launched in 2022 an ambition to establish the UK as a global hub for energy innovation for SMR manufacturing excellence and become the global exporter of SMR technology.”

Power Moves, your weekly source of all the UK energy sector recruitment news you need to know, is kindly sponsored by Ramsay Black.