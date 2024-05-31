Petrofac takes $505 million full-year loss in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac takes $505 million full-year loss in 2023

By Michael Behr
31/05/2024, 9:11 am Updated: 31/05/2024, 10:19 am
© Supplied by PetrofacPetrofac
A Petrofac worker.

Debt-laden Petrofac (LON: PFC) has reported a $505 million net loss in its delayed full-year financial results for 2023, with the company looking to sell some of its non-core assets to provide fresh capital.

According to its results, the group is continuing to pursue non-core asset sales. In particular, it is moving forward with divesting its share in the PM304 Production Sharing Contract in Malaysia, with non-binding offers received. This process could be completed in by the third quarter of 2024.

In addition to its net loss, Petrofac’s year-end net debt reached US$583mn against a gross liquidity of US$201mn. The results show a widening of the $310mn net loss seen in the group’s 2022 results.

Despite securing major contracts and increasing its headcount last year, Petrofac has been struggling as delays on older contracts eroded revenues.

Petrofac managed to largely hold steady on its revenues in 2023, coming in at $2.5 billion compared to 2022’s $2.6bn.

As it looks for fresh capital, Petrofac said it is seeking a financial restructure to improve liquidity and secure bank guarantees to support current and future contracts.

An ad-hoc group of senior secured noteholders made a proposal to provide further credit to the business of up to US$300mn. This is made up of $200mn of new funds and $100mn of credit support to help secure performance guarantees for certain of its existing contracts.

The company also said that it did not make the payment of the bond coupon due on 15 May 2024, noting that it continues to rely on deferrals of payments from its lending banks.

However, issuing more shares to gather fresh capital would be unpopular among shareholders as it dilutes their holding in the company.

Delays in releasing its full-year financial results caused the company to suspend trading in its shares last month.

Thai Oil Clean Fuels

Petrofac group chief executive Tareq Kawash commented: “2023 was a challenging year for Petrofac. Our financial results reflect additional losses on the legacy contract portfolio, in particular the Thai Oil Clean Fuels contract where we are in negotiations to seek reimbursement of a proportion of the additional costs.”

Petrofac noted that progress has been made on the construction stages of the Thai Oil Clean Fuels project. With the estimated costs to complete increased during the year, the project resulted in an incremental loss of around US$190mn for the company.

“In addition, the challenges in obtaining guarantees for our new EPC contracts, and the impact on liquidity, resulted in the business seeking to deliver a critical financial restructure, which is ongoing and has the full focus of the board,” Kawesh noted.

Order book

Petrofac has pointed to its growing order book as a sign of future revenues for the company. Its results showed that the group’s backlog more than doubled to $8.1bn as of 31 December 2023, compared to US$3.4bn at the end of 2022.

Overall, the group’s order intake for the 2023 was $7.1bn, well above the $1.9bn in 2022.

“2023 was also one of the strongest years in the group’s recent history with respect to new contract awards, demonstrating Petrofac’s capability, strong customer relationships, differentiated delivery model, and competitiveness,” Kawash said.

“We are focused on the restructuring with the aim of materially strengthening the group’s financial position and enabling Petrofac to deliver on its future opportunities. I am grateful to our employees and our stakeholders for their continued support as we work to deliver a positive future for Petrofac.”

With the publication of its full-year results, share trading is set to resume.

Recommended for you

Tags