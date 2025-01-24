North Sea billionaire stalwart steps down from Wood Foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

North Sea billionaire stalwart steps down from Wood Foundation

Sir Ian Wood has stepped down as chairman of his namesake charity after nearly two decades at the helm.
Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
24/01/2025, 12:01 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© DC ThomsonSir Ian Wood
Sir Ian Wood, chairman of ETZ

Aberdeen entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood, 82, has stepped down from his role of chairman at the Wood Foundation, a charity he founded in 2007.

The North Sea stalwart has served at the head of the north-east Scotland-based organisation for 18 years and is now making way for his son, Garreth Wood, who will assume the role of chairman.

The incoming chairman has served as vice chair under his father.

Reflecting on his time as chairman, Wood said: “It has been an immense privilege to lead this extraordinary organisation and work alongside such dedicated and passionate individuals.

“Together, we have transformed lives and built a legacy of positive change that will resonate for generations to come both in the UK and overseas.”

Wood passes on the torch

Throughout his tenure the charity invested in Saharan Africa and Scotland to foster education and encourage local business.

The foundation’s flagship UK programme, the youth and philanthropy initiative (YPI) is the largest programme of its type in Scottish education.

Since 2008, over £7.6 million has been granted to charities as a result of the efforts of over 350,000 young people working with the foundation.

YPI currently engages a full year-group of students in 280 Scottish secondary schools.

Wood’s son has already built up a background in leading such organisations as he currently chairs Kids Operating Room, a charity that provides life-saving surgeries to children.

The incoming chairman was also the co-founder of Kids Operating Room which formally launched in January 2018.

On his son’s appointment, Wood commented: “Garreth has a strong proven track record in leading a large international NGO.

“His experience, values, and dedication make him the ideal person to guide the Wood Foundation’s future. I am excited to see how, under his leadership, the Foundation will continue to expand its impact.”

However, the man behind Aberdeen-based engineering firm Wood will not be stepping away from his charity entirely.

Sir Ian will now take on the title of founder and president of the Wood Foundation.

He will also remain a trustee, alongside wife Lady Helen Wood and Graham Good, chartered accountant.

The group behind the ETZ

The Wood Foundation backed Opportunity North East (ONE) which set out its aim of creating a world-leading “Energy Transition Zone” (ETZ) in the south of Aberdeen back in 2020.

Wood now serves as chairman of ETZ Ltd, the firm behind bringing ONE’s plan to fruition.

The ETZ will be made up of three linked but separate areas along the coast, making up the project’s “campus” model.

The buildings will all aim to support the north-east with its efforts to shift towards renewables and a net zero future.

Construction began on the firm’s energy incubator, ETZ EnergyWorks, late last year.

The UK government has funded £5.5 million towards the project, with £2m from Scottish Enterprise alongside additional Scottish government funding, and £1.25m from BP.

Sir Ian’s family founded the Wood Group (LON: WG) which he led as until he retired from the role of chairman in 2012.

